Bandido to Defend ROH World Title at AEW & ROH vs. CMLL in Arena Mexico

ROH’s top prize will be on the line in one of lucha libre’s most iconic venues next month.

Tony Khan has officially confirmed that Bandido will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Mascara Dorada at the CMLL vs. AEW & ROH event in Arena Mexico on June 17. The matchup had already been revealed as part of the cross-promotional show, but the title defense was only verified during the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum.

Speaking at the presser, Khan stated, “Tuesday night, the night before Grand Slam in Arena Mexico for the Ring of Honor World Championship, we have confirmed with CMLL, Bandido will defend the title against Mascara Dorada.”

During the scrum, Bandido also noted his interest in defending the ROH title against Mistico, another major name from the CMLL roster.

Bandido was also in action during the Double or Nothing Zero Hour pre-show, teaming with Komander, AR Fox, and Hologram to score a victory over Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.

Below are the lineups for the upcoming joint AEW/ROH shows at Arena Mexico:

CMLL vs. AEW & ROH – Tuesday, June 17

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

CMLL World Tag Team Championship: Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja (c) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

Persephone vs. Red Velvet

Neon vs. Hologram

Josh Alexander vs. Atlantis Jr.

Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico – Wednesday, June 18

No matches announced yet

Fantastica Mania – Friday, June 20