AEW Fyter Fest Special Announced With Kenny Omega Title Defense

AEW has officially revealed plans for yet another high-stakes tournament that will lead into a major title match at an upcoming special event.

During the Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view, which featured the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments, AEW took a moment before the main event to announce the return of Fyter Fest. This year’s edition will air as a four-hour televised special on June 4, live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Along with the announcement, AEW confirmed that Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Championship in a fatal four-way match at Fyter Fest. To determine his challengers, a mini-tournament will take place featuring top international stars, including Máscara Dorada and Hechicero, with the winners earning their place in the title bout.

Earlier in the night, Omega had already gone to war in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match. Teaming with Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps, Omega clashed with The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in a match packed with wild moments. In the closing stretch, Swerve introduced thumbtack-covered sneakers and used them to pin Nick Jackson, while Omega drove Matt Jackson through an exploding table on the outside to seal the win.

