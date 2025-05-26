Mercedes Mone Says She Wants Intergender Matches in AEW

Mercedes Moné has made it clear that she is open to competing in intergender matches in AEW, a concept that has long been debated among top promotions but is widely embraced on the independent scene.

The current TBS Champion was recently interviewed by Variety and asked whether she would be interested in stepping into the ring with male competitors. Moné responded with enthusiasm, listing several names she would be eager to face or team with.

“I definitely want to have an inter-gender match or a mixed tag match,” Moné said. “I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW.”

While AEW President Tony Khan has historically been reluctant to feature intergender wrestling, stating back in 2019 that it was something fans "probably won’t see in AEW," recent developments hint at a possible shift in direction.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir made history by becoming the first women to participate in the brutal Anarchy In The Arena match. Both wrestlers held their own, openly engaging with male opponents and marking a potential evolution in AEW's approach to gender dynamics in the ring.

