Former WWE Superstar Says “I Stay Ready” If WWE Calls

Fred Rosser is not ruling out a return to WWE, years after his original run with the company came to an end.

Best known to WWE fans as Darren Young, Rosser was a founding member of The Nexus and later found success as one half of The Prime Time Players alongside Titus O’Neil. After an injury sidelined him in early 2017, Rosser was officially released in October of that year, ending a long tenure with WWE. Since then, he has found a new home in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became a Strong Openweight Champion.

Now at 41, Rosser remains active in the ring and recently looked back on his time in WWE with fondness while speaking on Pro Wrestling Culture. He opened up about the significance of The Nexus and the possibility of a return.

“The Nexus was a lot of fun for me. It was my big break with WWE," he said. “I did my thing as a group with the Nexus. I did my thing as a Prime Time Player. I did my thing with Bob Backlund. But the Nexus was so much fun, really, out of all the original Nexus members, I’m kind of the only one still actively, still actively wrestling, and I was the youngest member of the Nexus, you know, I’m 41, you know? To me, that’s old. I say all the time, I still have a lot left to offer. I still have a lot left in the tank.”

He also revealed that the Nexus members remain in touch. “People ask me, ‘Do I still talk to them?’ I do still. We’ve got a text thread. So we always talk about, ‘Oh, when are we going to do a comeback again?’ We can’t control that.”

When asked directly about a WWE return, Rosser made it clear he is ready should the call come.

“That’s the machine, WWE, but I know if they called me now, I would be ready, because I stay ready.”

The Nexus originally debuted in June 2010 on WWE Raw under the leadership of Wade Barrett and included Daniel Bryan, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, David Otunga, and Darren Young.

Since leaving WWE, Rosser has continued to build a name for himself across the independent scene and in NJPW, demonstrating he still has more to offer in the ring.