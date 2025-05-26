Adam Page Admits He Feared World Title Was Out of Reach

Hangman Adam Page closed out AEW Double or Nothing 2025 with an emotional victory, and in doing so, marked the end of a long and challenging personal chapter. In the pay-per-view’s main event, Page overcame Will Ospreay to win the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, securing a coveted AEW World Championship match at AEW All In on July 12.

After the show, Page addressed the media in an open and heartfelt moment. Reflecting on his journey to this point, he revealed the emotional toll of years without success and the doubts that haunted him, even from within the AEW locker room.

“This means so much to me. These past two years have been so difficult,” Page began. “Recently MJF said to me that he thought, deep down, that I would never win the World Championship again. You know, he’s wrong all the time, he’s a dumbass, but he was right. I’ve been afraid I would never hold the World Championship again or even come close. This is as close as I have been in three years now and this means the world to me.”

Page, a former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion alongside Kenny Omega, admitted that he had not achieved anything of significance in a long time, and it was starting to weigh heavily.

"For two years I haven’t won anything, anything of note really. Not a tournament, not a championship and the one thing I did win was unsanctioned and it didn’t feel like winning you know?” he continued. “This was a light at the end of the tunnel for me. If I didn’t get this, if I didn’t win this, I mean I truly needed it because I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself. But I do know what’s in front of me and I know this isn’t the end of it this is just the beginning. I think for so long I’ve been looking backwards but I think now I’ll have the chance to look forward to something.”

Page now prepares to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in what promises to be a defining moment at AEW All In in Texas this July.

