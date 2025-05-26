×
Trick Williams Reacts After Capturing TNA World Championship at WWE NXT Battleground

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2025
Trick Williams has spoken out following his groundbreaking victory at NXT Battleground on May 25, where he made history by capturing the TNA World Championship.

In the main event of the premium live event, Williams defeated Joe Hendry to claim the title, making him the first WWE-contracted star to ever hold a TNA championship. The win has since sparked widespread reaction, both online and within the WWE universe.

Taking to social media after the match, Williams posted a backstage photo proudly holding the TNA World Championship while puffing on a victory cigar. He captioned the image with one word:

“TrickNA”

The post quickly gained traction, as fans celebrated the unexpected crossover moment. WWE’s official Twitter account also joined in on the celebration by sharing a short video clip, playfully mocking Hendry. The footage shows Williams mimicking Joe Hendry’s trademark entrance spin before turning to the camera and confidently declaring:

“Let’s talk about it!”

Williams' real-life girlfriend and fellow WWE star Lash Legend also reacted online, showing support for his major title win.

Speculation has already begun surrounding who will be the first to challenge Williams for the TNA World Championship, as his reign kicks off under the spotlight of both WWE and TNA fans.

