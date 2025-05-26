Complete TNA and Zone-Ify Border Brawl Results from Ontario, Canada (May 25, 2025)

TNA and Zone-Ify presented their special Border Brawl event on May 25, 2025, in Ontario, Canada, featuring a full lineup of matches pitting Team U.S.A. against Team Canada. The night included surprise returns, hardcore action, and plenty of national pride.

The action began with several notable appearances, including the return of former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and The Mountie, as well as former AEW star Allie. All three made their presence felt in front of the Canadian crowd.

Match 1

Sami Callihan, representing Team U.S.A., defeated William Trudeau of Team Canada in a hard-fought bout to give the United States an early 1-0 lead.

Match 2

Courtney Rush, fighting on behalf of Team Canada, made quick work of Victoria Crawford from Team U.S.A., scoring a decisive victory in under five minutes. This result put Canada ahead 2-1.

Match 3

The System, competing for Team U.S.A., picked up a key win over Canadian duo Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber. The win tied things up at 2-2.

Match 4

Tommy Dreamer took the fight to Champagne Singh in a Hardcore Match. Representing Team U.S.A., Dreamer sent Singh crashing through a table before pinning him to regain the lead for the Americans, making the score 3-2.

Match 5

Frankie Kazarian added another point for Team U.S.A. with a victory over Cody Deaner. With that win, the U.S. extended their advantage to 4-2.

Match 6

The Northern Armory answered back for Team Canada with a crucial win over The System, cutting the American lead to 4-3.

Match 7

With Tessa Blanchard sidelined due to injury, Viprus stepped in to represent Team U.S.A. and delivered a strong performance against Jody Threat of Team Canada. Viprus’s win pushed Team U.S.A. ahead once more, 5-3.

Match 8

Veteran Canadian star Eric Young brought his team closer with a win over Matt Hardy of Team U.S.A., narrowing the margin to 5-4.

Backstage Segment

Before the main event, Cathy Kelley interviewed Santino Marella. She asked about the pressure on Canada being one point down. Santino expressed his confusion over being attacked earlier, saying, “What kind of coward jumps a man from behind? Jump me to my face.” He concluded by saying he was ready for the fight.

Main Event – Flag Match

In a high-stakes showdown, Santino Marella of Team Canada defeated Nick Nemeth, one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, in a flag match. The win tied the overall score at 5-5, but the finish came with controversy.

Post-Main Event Segment

Despite the competitive series, Team Canada and Team U.S.A. came together in the end. In a show of unity, the two sides joined forces to take down The System in a closing moment of teamwork and sportsmanship.