Tony Khan Gives Update on Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Scorpio Sky’s absence from television during the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 post-show media scrum, offering insight into the former TNT Champion’s status and future with the company. This follows Sky’s recent podcast appearance where he spoke openly about being sidelined and missing from AEW programming.

“I like Scorpio Sky,” Khan said, making it clear he still values the long-time AEW talent. “It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently and he mentioned he was looking to come back and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do… He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him and he’s someone I really like.”

Khan acknowledged Sky’s comments, confirming they had once explored a creative angle that ultimately did not come to fruition. “I had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction… it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but it’s a legit thing and I’m fine with it.”

Despite that plan not materializing, Khan emphasized that Sky remains on the AEW roster and is still in his long-term vision. “I do like Scorpio Sky and he’s part of the roster… I would like to use him for a different idea when the time is right.”