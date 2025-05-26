WWE Raw Preview: Tag Title Match and Money in the Bank Spots on the Line

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw comes to you live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and the stakes could not be higher as the road to Money in the Bank continues to heat up. With championship gold on the line and spots in one of WWE’s most dangerous ladder matches up for grabs, the red brand promises a high-octane night of action.

Two Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches will determine who moves one step closer to securing a future championship opportunity. The first Triple Threat clash sees former champions and fierce rivals collide as Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor battle for a spot in the ladder match.

Later in the night, styles will clash in another qualifying bout as Chad Gable, the hard-nosed leader of Alpha Academy, takes on the electrifying Dragon Lee and Penta El Zero Miedo, known for his fearless approach and signature “Cero Miedo” mindset.

In the tag team division, The New Day’s reign as World Tag Team Champions will be tested in a high-stakes Triple Threat match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defend their titles against the dominant War Raiders and the rising Creed Brothers, who represent the American Made faction.

Also set for tonight, after the recent destruction caused by Rusev and his targeting of Alpha Academy, Akira Tozawa steps up in singles action to seek retribution against “The Bulgarian Brute.”