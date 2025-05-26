Hangman Page Wins Men’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals

Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

It's main event time!

A pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our main event, and final match of the evening. It will be "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay going one-on-one against "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. The winner will advance to AEW ALL IN: Texas to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The package wraps up and we return inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ., where we hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's entrance music. Out he comes to a big pop and eventual chants of "Cowboy Sh*t! Cowboy Sh*t!" He settles in the ring and waits for his opponent to make his way out.

An excerpt from his go-home promo plays before his catchy theme song hits, and out comes Will Ospreay looking unbelievably fired up, even for him. He settles inside the squared circle to a sustained roar from the Phoenix-based live crowd. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions.

From there, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. The two soak up the intense crowd atmosphere. Kudos to the crowd for staying this fired up, what, 6 hours and change into the live show now? Especially with the exhausting Anarchy in the Arena match not so far back. Clearly Paragon and Don Callis Family was the bridge match for the crowd, but still. Impressive.

The two finally close in on each other and go face to face. They lock up and we're off-and-running. Ospreay takes control, backing off to allow Page to get to his feet. Will acknowledges the crowd which riles them up even more, but Page remains calm and collected as they lock up again.

Page takes Ospreay down, but Will gets to a knee to get Page off him. This doesn’t pan out as the side headlock is cinched in, until Ospreay finally counters out. They go back to it, with Page taking control before Ospreay gets to his feet, only for Hangman to send him to the corner, grabbing Ospreay’s hair until the ref breaks it up.

Both guys go for quick pin-attempts, before exchanging strikes again on their feet. Hangman hits the ropes, only to miss a sliding lariat. Ospreay evades and quickly fires back with an elbow of his own. Page sends him down for a Buckshot Lariat attempt. Ospreay avoids it and tries countering with a Hidden Blade, but Page avoids it as well.

Page sends Ospreay to the corner for some chops. Ospreay battles back and connects with a picture-perfect hurricanrana. He then follows up with a body slam and a standing sky-twister press for another close two-count. Hangman fights back and sends Ospreay to the corner, but then runs into an elbow that sees himself end up on the floor.

Ospreay tries to follow-up with a dive, but Hangman catches him and launches him overhead with a fall-away slam that sends him soaring, before ultimately crashing and burning on the stage. Back in the ring, Page lifts Ospreay up for a fall away slam into the corner, covering him for a two count.

Hangman brings Ospreay back up to lay in some strikes in the corner, and the impact forces Ospreay to land on the canvas as Page looks out to the crowd. He turns his attention back to Ospreay as he brings him back up, but Will fights back with some strikes. Hangman sends him down for some boots to the back of the dome.

Ospreay starts "Hulk'ing up" after getting irritated by the kicks. The two begin intensely trading shots back-and-forth. Ospreay sends Page to the outside. Page stands up just in time for Ospreay to drop him with a Sasuke Special for a big crowd pop.

Back in the ring, Ospreay tries to follow-up, but Hangman starts fighting back again. Ospreay hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for another close two-count. We hear dueling "Let's go Ospreay" and "Cowboy sh*t!" chants after a top-rope moonsault from Hangman fails to secure him a three-count.

Hangman locks in a Boston crab, until Ospreay finally gets to the ropes to break it and free himself. Both men get a second rush of energy as they trade strikes, until Ospreay catches the Hangman with a running Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Ospreay slowly gets up, climbing the turnbuckle before Page intercepts him. Ospreay slips away to tie Hangman in the turnbuckle, where he proceeds to fire kicks at him. The crowd starts to come to life again in the background as Ospreay looks for a Styles Clash.

Hangman kicks his way free before he can hit it. Hangman connects with Angel's Wings for a close two-count of his own. Hangman points to the corner. He does a second Christopher Daniels tribute or taunt, depending on how you want to look at it, in a row, as he goes for the Best Moonsault Ever.

Instead, he is countered by Ospreay with a Hidden Blade. Hangman eats it and rolls to the floor so Ospreay can't capitalize with a quick cover. The two fight on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Ospreay gets Hangman in position for a Styles Clash from there. He leaps to the floor and hits it.

On the replays, we see Hangman smacked his head straight into the unforgiving ground, forehead-first. Ospreay, meanwhile, immediately clutched his knee upon landing. The two are slow to recover. Ospreay gets back into the ring. Hangman is still down and out, not moving, as the ref counts to nine.

At the count of nine, Hangman pops up and dives into the ring, but dives right into an Os-Cutter from a prepared Ospreay, who immediately follows-up with a cover, only to get a close two-count. Ospreay then follows that up with a Hidden Blade and another quick cover, to again only get a close two.

Ospreay starts to palm strike the piss out of a down and out Hangman in the ropes. The referee yells at Ospreay. Ospreay turns around as Hangman is getting up and he kicks him in the jaw, knocking him off the apron and sending him crashing onto the desk on the floor.

Ospreay gets on the commentary desk and brings Hangman up there with him. He hooks him for a Storm Breaker or a Tiger Driver '97, or something. Before he can do it, however, Hangman tries to counter with a back body drop. Unfortunately, as soon as he goes to flip him over his back, the table breaks before anyone lands.

Ospreay almost collapsed on the tip-top of his head. Hangman picks Ospreay up and hits a Dead Eye on Ospreay to break what is left of the pile of rubble that used to be the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Ospreay fights back and hits Hidden Blade into a Storm Breaker. An immediate cover still only gets him a count of two.

Ospreay does a dramatic stop and point as Hangman is struggling, using the ring ropes to stand back up. He does the Kenny Omega gesture and runs and connects with a V-Trigger to the back of Hangman's head. He hoists Hangman up on his shoulders and looks for a One Winged Angel.

Hangman counters and covers him, but Ospreay gets his foot on the ropes just in time. Two "fight forever!" chants on different sides of the arena break out at the same time. A loud "Both these guys!" chant follows. Hangman looks for Buckshot Lariat, but Ospreay counters and looks for Storm Breaker.

Hangman counters that and connects with a Buckshot Lariat. He immediately covers Ospreay and gets the 1-2-3. His music hits and the crowd explodes. Hangman Page wins the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. With the win, Hangman Page will advance to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

A perfect setting for some "Cowboy Sh*t!" Hangman Page walks up to his trophy, stops, turns and looks back at the ring. He walks back down the long ramp and gets back in the ring, where Ospreay is seated and looking bummed. The two embrace in a great show of mutual respect after putting on a clear candidate for 2025 Match of the Year.

The commentators remind everyone how they promised to support whoever won as they got ready for their title tilt against Jon Moxley at AEW ALL IN: Texas. That is how the never-ending, six-hour-plus pay-per-view finally goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Hangman Page