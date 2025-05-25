Trick Williams Captures TNA World Championship At NXT Battleground

TNA World Championship Main Event Match: Joe Hendry(c) vs Trick Williams

After a great video package narrated by AJ Styles, its time for our NXT main event--for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship! We see Carlos Silva (president of TNA Wrestling) in the crowd then get Trick Williams out first at 10:22pm. The crowd rips off a loud "whoop that Trick" chant as Booker T freestyle speaks in their pauses, as usual. Moments later, someone must have said his name because he appears--TNA World Champion Joe Hendry makes his way, sung to the ring by the crowd. We get our official introductions ahead of our bell at 10:26pm. The crowd absolutely erupts at the bell. Best American crowd we've had all year I think. Williams starts talking smack to Hendry; the champ sends him outside then hits a diving attack to wipe him out! The crowd again erupts. Hendry takes it inside and begins to work over Williams. Corey Graves and Vic Joseph argue on commentary about who will win. Hendry shows off some impressive strength with a lengthy, Lashley-esque stalling suplex on Williams before covering for two.

Hendry takes Williams down with a side headlock right in the middle of the ring. Despite it being 10:29pm there in Tampa, the crowd remains alive and alert for this match. Williams turns things around with a beautiful Fallaway Slam into a kip-up for a good pop. Williams does the Joe Hendry dramatic turn! Williams again mocks Hendry, looking to do his stomp-stomp-clap crowd tease. The crowd is eating this up. Williams heads up top but is far too slow; Hendry pops up and runs up the turnbuckles, hitting a Fallaway Slam of his won from the middle rope! Hendry covers for two. Hendry and Williams engage in a quick sequence of roll-ups, with Hendry attempting thrice to put away the challenger. Williams prevails and begins to chain together moves, attempting to take control. Williams jaws off at the champ and follows his words with his fists. Hendry tries to rally as the crowd chants for him. Both men exchange blows in the middle of the ring at 10:31pm.

Williams with a beautiful Axe Kick, paying homage to Booker T--then, with Booker T's permission, hits a Spin-a-rooni! Hendry shuts the tribute down with a Rock Bottom for a close cover!

Booker T straight up was nodding and telling Trick to do that sequence, haha. The crowd rips off a "we believe" chant to fire up the champ. Williams, however, is the one fired up as he lays into Joe with kicks and a driver for a close pin attempt of his own. Williams heads up to the middle turnbuckle and dives off for a crossbody. Hendry catches him, rolls through, pops to his feet with Williams on his shoulders and drives him into the mat! Hendry covers but no joy. Williams sends Hendry outside and follows. Williams whips the champ into the steel steps. Trick repositions the steps as the ref checks on Hendry. Williams takes it back into the ring as the crowd rips off a chant for tables.

Williams mocks Hendry with the stomp-stomp-clap taunt. Trick unloads on Hendry in the corner. Williams looks for swinging neckbreaker but botches it. Luckily, his finger touches Hendry's face and the full momentum transferred via that single finger, dropping the champ. Williams takes Hendry into the corner and hits a loud chop. Trick with a neckbreaker for a two. Williams with a headlock on the champ. The crowd tries to get the champ to rally. Trick locks in a body scissors hold in the middle of the ring and the ref checks on Hendry. The crowd loudly chants "we believe." Hendry rallies, powering to a vertical base before suplexing Williams! Both men are down at 10:37pm. Hendry starts to mount a comeback, culminating in a Fallaway Slam on the challenger. Hendry gets his dramatic camera turn, then does his own stomp-stomp-clap taunt to a big pop. Williams swings and misses; Hendry hits a Standing Ovation (is that its name?) and covers for a two.

Hendry looks at his hand, then pulls Williams up and looks for an Attitude Adjuster! Trick escapes and kicks the champ in the face. Williams charges Hendry; the champ drops down, pulling the rope down so Williams falls outside. Hendry pursues; Williams sends Joe face-first into the steel steps! Williams pulls Hendry up and hits a Rock Bottom/Bookend/Urinage on Williams through the table! Williams takes it into the ring and hits the Trick Shot! Trick covers at 10:40pm but Hendry kicks out! Williams fires up, slapping the canvas and stalking the champ. Trick heads outside and gets the TNA World Championship title off the podium it was on. Trick takes it into the ring. The ref warns trick, distracting him. Hendry with a roll up for two. Hendry lifts Williams; William pokes the eyes! Williams drives Hendry's face into the canvas--but the TNA title was still there! Hendry's face smashes into the title the ref had not yet removed from the ring and it's perfectly legal. The ref has to allow it because it's incidental, per Vic Joseph. Trick hits the Trick Shot! Williams covers Hendry and picks up the win at 10:41pm! History's been made, folks! We see the crowd celebrating and our program comes to an end. Hot crowd, Tampa. Six matches, most of which were pretty good.

