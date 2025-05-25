Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Women's World Championship

'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

A video package airs for the next match, which will feature the AEW Women's World Championship, as defending title-holder 'Timeless' Toni Storm defends against Mina Shirakawa. The package wraps up, we return live in the arena and the theme for Mina Shirakawa hits to bring out the challenger.

She settles inside the squared circle first, and her music dies down as she awaits the arrival of her opponent. The lights go down and the dramatic entrance tune plays for the reigning, defending AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Out she comes.

The winner of this match will move on to defend the title against 2025 Owen Hart Cup women's winner, Mercedes Mone, at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The bell sounds and the crowd immediately breaks out in loud dueling chants in support of the champ and challenger.

Straight out of the gate, we see Shirakawa go right after Storm early on. She sends the champ down to the mat, but Toni fights back to get to her feet. She charges at Mina, but the challenger takes her to the canvas, only for Storm to counter the hold. Mina fights free and gets a nearfall. Shirakawa gets to her feet before cinching in a leglock, attacking the champ some more before Storm gets to the ropes to break the hold.

Mina hits the ropes but takes a Lou Thesz press from Toni, who lays in some punches before Mina fights back. She pulls the champ to the corner, slamming her leg against the ring post, before Storm pulls her into the post instead. This gives the champ an opening for a DDT to the floor before bringing Mina back into the ring for a two count. Backbreaker connects, and Storm hits a fisherman suplex for another close two-count.

Now, Shirakawa tries to fight back but is overpowered by Storm, who brings her to the corner for some more strikes. Mina fights back from the ropes for a DDT and a running kick, followed by a rolling elbow and a leg whip sending the champ down hard to the mat. She’s sent to the ropes but catches Toni on the ropes, only for Storm to get an assist from Luther. He is used as a shield, but Shirakawa fights on and ends up using him as a prop for a tornado splash onto Storm.

Shirakawa goes back in the ring as Toni gets on the apron, only to be caught with a leg whip back into the ring by the challenger. Mina goes for a Figure Four leglock but Toni rolls to the ropes to break the hold. They both fight to their feet and hit the ropes, only to knock each other down and out. They get back up and brawl, with Storm hitting a back suplex to take control.

She follows with a release German suplex not once but twice, sending the challenger to the corner for a hip attack, but Storm stops when her knee gives her trouble, allowing Mina to drop her for a two-count. Storm fghts back for a Sky High and the cover, but only gets a two-count. Mina fights back again, setting up for an inverted Figure Four, but Storm gets to the ropes. A headbutt and Storm Zero later, Storm gets the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: 'Timeless' Toni Storm