Kazuchika Okada Puts Away Mike Bailey, Retains Continental Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

We see the package that tells the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which once again features a championship at stake, as "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada puts his AEW Continental Championship on-the-line against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

The video wraps up. We return live inside the arena and both guys make their respective ring walks to good crowd reactions. The crowd will be alive for this one, no doubt. The bell sounds and off we go. Okada, the defending champ, takes the early offensive lead. Bailey fights back, forcing the champ to the outside, but Okada stops him from making a dive.

Seconds later, however, Okada is driven into the ring steps. Bailey looks for a kick but Okada dodges, only to find himself the victim of a crane kick by Speedball. Bailey slides into the ring for a dive onto the champ, taking Okada to the floor before bringing him back into the ring. He goes up top for what ends up being a flying nothing, but Bailey gets a few kicks in before Okada responds with a dragon screw leg whip to take control.

He sends the challenger out of the ring, following close behind to stay on top of things with a DDT to the floor. Okada slides into the ring as the ref begins the count, but Bailey gets back in the ring, only to be dropped to the mat by the champ for a two count. Okada sends him to the corner now, following up with a big boot to take Speedball to the mat once more before giving some boots to the head.

Bailey fights back to his feet but is sent back out of the ring, the ref starting a count as Okada waits on him, before Speedball dodges the champ, allowing him a chance to hit a springboard moonsault. As the action comes back into the ring, the challenger hits a flurry of offense culminating in a running shooting star press and the cover. Okada kicksout.

Okada is then sent into the corner, but counters out before driving a knee into the back of Speedball’s neck. Body slam follows before Okada goes up top for an elbow drop. Okada mocks the crowd and gets rolled up for a nearfall by Speedball, who catches him with another flurry before going up top.

Bailey leaps off with a shooting star press, but unfortunately he lands on the raised knees of Okada. Okada and Bailey get to their feet, trading strikes until the champ gets caught in the corner with a boot to the face, before hitting a dropkick that sends Speedball to the floor.

He brings Bailey to the apron, but the challenger counters into a backflip knee drop. He goes up top but Okada fights back, only to be taken down for another knee drop, but Okada fights back once again. He goes for a Rainmaker but Bailey hits a roundhouse kick not once but twice.

From there, Bailey quick goes for the pin attempt. He gets one, he gets two, and shockingly enough, the referee's hand smacks the mat for a third time. As it does, though, Okada grabs the bottom rope. Lot of confusion over that. A replay shows it was essentially a tie. Taz says "a tie goes to the runner."

Bailey goes for a high spot off the top, but is hit with a perfectly-timed dropkick by Okada, who quickly follows-up by nearly be-heading Bailey with his Rainmaker finisher. He goes for the immediate cover and gets the three-count for the win. With the victory, Okada successfully retains his AEW Continental Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada