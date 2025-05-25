Hurt Syndicate Beat Sons Of Texas In Tag Team Title Defense At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons Of Texas

We see the pre-match video package for the next bout, which features the ROH Tag-Team Champions, The Sons of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, taking on the AEW Tag-Team Champions team of The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The AEW tag titles are on the line next.

Back live, the entrance tune for The Sons of Texas plays, and out to a lukewarm reception from the Glendale crowd are the ROH tag champs. "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara are formally introduced by Justin Roberts to a better crowd response.

Schiavone says Nigel McGuinness is breathing and thinks he might have broken ribs, as he finally returns to the commentary desk for the first time since getting involved in the tag-team match two matches ago. The best theme song in the business airs next, and out comes The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP and MJF accompany them to the ring. MJF gets a big pop when his name is mentioned, as the crowd didn't seem to expect him. He's in his usual blue suit with his flannel-style scarf around his neck. The fans loudly chant "We hurt people! We hurt people!" as the defending champions settle in the ring.

As the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running, we hear MVP join the gang on special guest commentary for this. Rhodes and Lashley kick things off for their respective teams. Fans break into another loud "We hurt people! We hurt people!" chant as Lashley goes to work on Rhodes.

Benjamin makes a tag in the corner for some damage of his own. Dustin fights back before Shelton sends him down with a German suplex, and Benjamin stays on top of things even as Rhodes gets back to his feet. Knee lift allows Dustin a chance to tag in Guevara, who hits the ropes for a dropkick but gets laid down with a suplex by Benjamin, and another for good measure.

Tag to Lashley, but Guevara dodges a spear to send Lashley to the corner. He gets a few more shots in, but Lashley sends Sammy to the corner before catching him with a high angle slam to keep him down. He attacks Dustin before sending Sammy out of the ring, slamming him into the barricade and then the apron.

As he gets back in the ring, MVP offers some cheap shots while the ref is distracted, until Dustin runs him off. Guevara gets back in the ring as Lashley makes a tag, with Benjamin continuing the attack before tagging Bobby back in, and Lashley catches Sammy on his shoulder for a powerslam. Cover made, but Guevara manages to kick out at two. Lashley keeps on the attack until Sammy catches him with a cutter.

This allows him a chance to tag in Dustin. Benjamin with a tag as well but Rhodes overpowers him for a snap powerslam, before sending Lashley out of the ring to focus on Shelton. Action heads to the corner where Dustin connects with a Code Red for a two count, before sending Shelton to the corner to prop him up for an Unnatural Kick.

This allows Dustin to ultimately hit the kick to get a two count. Benjamin manages to fight back, clutching an ankle lock on Rhodes before Sammy breaks the hold with a running kick. Dustin catches Shelton with a Cross Rhodes while Sammy keeps Bobby down with a shooting star press, and Rhodes gets a cover and a nearfall. Dustin goes up top but is intercepted by Benjamin as Lashley gets back on the apron.

Shelton picks up a two count before MJF hops on the apron offering the use of his diamond ring to Benjamin. He insists this is “taking too long” as Lashley gets involved, telling MJF to step back as MVP tries to get him away from the ring. Sammy gets a tag now and goes after Benjamin, but Lashley catches him with a slam and a spear as Benjamin covers, but Dustin breaks the pin up just in time.

From there, we see MVP have it out with the referee. While this is going on, MJF and Dustin go at it, before Lashley has some words with Friedman. They reveal they're faking, as they both smile and then let their real intentions unveil. Lashley wipes out Dustin through the barricade with a spear.

Lashley and MJF hug as Sammy tries to go after them with a dive, only to be intercepted on the apron by Benjamin with a knee. Back in the ring. Benjamin hits a running knee to Guevara in the corner. Guevara stumbles out into a vicious super kick from Benjamin, who falls onto the pin for the win. The Hurt Syndicate retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate