Ricochet Survives Mark Briscoe, Wins Stretcher Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 25, 2025
Stretcher Match
Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

An elaborate video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's next match of the evening, a Stretcher Match with Ricochet going one-on-one against Mark Briscoe. The video wraps up and we return live inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes to a ton of heat and anti-bald chants from the Arizona fans in attendance. He settles in the ring with his mighty entrance robe on, as his music dies down. The next thing we hear is, "Reach for the sky, boy!" as the master of Redneck Fu, Mark Briscoe makes his way out.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two brawl up the ramp immediately, using the stretcher as they end up at the ambulance on the stage. Ricochet escapes the grasp of Briscoe to return to the ring. The brawl is already intensifying, with the two throwing each other into anything that is nailed down.

From there, we see Ricochet escape the clutches of Briscoe to return to the ring. Mark gives chase and they continue to brawl, until Ricochet sets Briscoe up on the stretcher for a shooting star press off the apron, but Briscoe gets away, forcing Ricochet to land on the stretcher instead.

He gets the apron to land a Cactus Jack style elbow drop, sending Ricochet to the floor in the process. He continues the attack with a nod to the late Sabu and other hardcore legends, before Ricochet fights back. He puts away a table Briscoe tries to bring out, but takes a chair to the gut for his efforts.

Briscoe sends Ricochet into the barricade before bringing some more weapons into the ring, including a bucket of cleaning supplies, and he tries to clean up Ricochet’s act with some spray cleaner to the dome. Ricochet breaks free only to be walloped by the bucket to send him to the mat.

Ricochet leaves the ring as Briscoe sets up a chair for a dive shades of Sabu, but gets intercepted with a chair to the face instead. Ricochet takes control now as he catches Mark with some cleaning spray to the face, bringing Briscoe to the outside once more before slamming him against the gurney to bust the former ROH World Champion open.

Now we see Ricochet lay Briscoe onto the gurney, bringing it up the ramp toward the ambulance. As he goes to load him in and shut the door, Briscoe blocks the doors being shut with a crutch from the inside. He comes back out and the fight is back on.

A fire extinguisher is brought into the mix and sprayed by Briscoe. They brawl, with Briscoe a gross bloody mess at this point, back to ringside. A table is pulled out and set up. Briscoe lays out Ricochet and climbs to the top-rope. He leaps off and puts Ricochet through the table with a Froggy Bow.

The crowd went absolutely ballistic for that. We see some replays of it as well. Briscoe hoists Ricochet up over his shoulders and goes to carry him up to the ambulance. Ricochet comes back to life. The two fight back to ringside, where Ricochet stabs Briscoe with a pair of scissors.

They fight back to the ambulance, where Ricochet has another pair of scissors and he begins stabbing Briscoe some more. Ricochet puts Briscoe on the stretcher and shuts him in the ambulance. The doors shut, the lights begin blinking and the siren goes off. Ricochet gets the win.

Winner: Ricochet

