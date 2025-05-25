FTR Defeat Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia At AEW Double Or Nothing

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

It's time for our second PPV match of the evening. The theme for FTR hits and out comes the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The commentators talk about them as the dastardly human beings they have turned into since returning and aligning with Stokely Hathaway.

The duo settle inside the squared circle to a ton of boos as they await the arrival of their opposition. Daniel Garcia's entrance music hits and out he comes to a decent crowd reaction. His music dies down and the tune for his opponent, AEW commentator and returning UK Wrestling legend, Nigel McGuinness.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Garcia and Wheeler start things off for their respective teams. Garcia is sent into the corner. Wheeler taunts him as the referee breaks things up and the two reengage. Cash backs up to the ropes as Daniel poses, psyching him out as Dax tags in.

Harwood seems to want a piece of Nigel, who tags in to a nice pop from the crowd. They lock up and Dax sends Nigel to the corner, starting to back off before hitting a punch and some chops on McGuinness, who fights back with some strikes of his own out of the corner. Harwood goes right back on the attack however, laying in some more chops to wear Nigel down.

Nigel with some uppercuts, fighting back Wheeler with some headbutts before Garcia helps him with taking out FTR together. FTR break free of a double Sharpshooter attempt, escaping to the outside for a breather. FTR enter the ring again, sending Nigel to the corner, but he does a headstand on the top before fighting back for a one count on Wheeler.

He sends Cash to the corner for a shoulder attack. Wheeler fights back to send Nigel to the outside, getting a quick assist to send him into the announce desk before bringing him back in the ring for a nearfall. Tag made to Harwood, who launches Nigel to the opposite corner with a hammer throw before mocking him as Cash yells “just give up, Nigel.”

Nigel refuses, however, fighting back until he gets caught in the ropes by Wheeler for a Tower of London sending Nigel to the floor, and then mocking Schiavone at commentary, before sending Nigel back in the ring. Wheeler pulls at the face of Nigel while mocking Tony some more, continuing the attack with an assist from Harwood before knocking Garcia off the apron. Wheeler continues the attack, until Nigel fights back to go to the ropes, and catching Cash off the ropes with a lariat to lay him out.

Dax gets a tag to keep Nigel isolated, but to no avail as Nigel drops him to the mat. Garcia gets the tag and sends both of FTR to the corner for mounted punches while the crowd counts along, before sending Wheeler out of the ring and hitting Dax with a clothesline off the ropes. Harwood fights out of a suplex attempt to club away at the head of Garcia, who responds with a deadlift back suplex for a nearfall. Dragontamer by Garcia, but Wheeler breaks it up before Nigel takes him out of the ring.

Nigel sets up Dax on the top turnbuckle for a Tower of London, but Harwood breaks free to go for one of his own, only for Daniel to catch him. He assists Nigel for a two-man Tower of London and covers Dax for a two count. The pair look for a Shatter Machine but Wheeler stops it. All four men go at it until FTR lay each other out with clotheslines by mistake. Double submission hold in place on FTR, as Daddy Magic cuts Big Stoke off at ringside.

Dax manages to get to the ropes to break the hold, as Nigel brings Cash to the announce desk. He tells Tony this is for him, making Wheeler apologize to Schiavone as Dax and Garcia go at it on the other side. Wheeler sends Nigel to the barricade, telling Tony he isn’t sorry after all as back in the ring, Garcia connects with a superplex before looking to connect with another. The second one connects and Garcia looks for a third, but Wheeler intercepts, only for Nigel to go after him.

This is enough for Harwood to send Garcia to the mat, and Wheeler gets the drop as well allowing Dax to cover Garcia, only for Nigel to narrowly break the pin. Outside the ring, a Tower of London is blocked and FTR hit the Shatter Machine to lay Nigel out on the floor as Garcia is left in the ring to recover. Tony leaves the desk to check on Nigel, leading to a stare down with FTR as they mock him.

They get in the ring to go after Daniel as Tony checks on Nigel, and back in the ring, Garcia is fighting back by laying out Wheeler and landing some strikes on Harwood. Dax manages to fight back however, eventually hitting a piledriver for the cover, but Garcia manages to kick out. Spike piledriver connects with the help of Wheeler, and Dax covers again, with Daniel getting a boot on the bottom rope to save the match.

Dax locks in a Sharpshooter on Garcia as Wheeler mocks Nigel before going after Daddy Magic. Garcia is struggling to get to the ropes as Stoke mocks him while Cash keeps Nigel down, shouting at Daniel, who passes out as Nigel tries to get in. The ref calls for the bell as this is all over. Garcia apparently went out. Wheeler mocks the unconscious Garcia as FTR's theme plays.

Winners: FTR