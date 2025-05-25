Mercedes Mone Wins Women’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals

Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

The cold open video package airs to get the main PPV show officially off-and-running. We settle back inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ., where fireworks and pyro erupts. Mercedes Mone's theme hits and out comes "The CEO." The triple-champ makes her way to the ring for the opener.

After she settles in the ring, the entrance tune for her opponent hits and out comes Jamie Hayter. She has a ton of energy as she makes her way to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. A loud dueling "Jamie Hayter!" / "C-E-O!" chant breaks out as they get after it early on.

A loud "F**k her up, Jamie, f**k her up!" chant spreads throughout the building as Mone settles into an early offensive lead, focusing her attack on one of the legs of Hayter. Mercedes fights back, sending Hayter to the corner again until the ref breaks it up with a count.

Hayter responds with a boot on Moné, sending her to the corner for some strikes and a boot to get a two count. Mercedes turns things around as she sends Jamie to the corner, lining her up for a prawn hold and a nearfall of her own. Roll up gets the same result, before Hayter breaks out of a single leg crab attempt.

Both women looking for the upper hand on a leg submission, going back and forth to send the other to the mat before Hayter hits a few stomps to cinch in a single leg crab of her own on the TBS Champion. Mercedes crawls to the ropes, finally managing to break the hold as she sends Hayter into the ropes, where she sets the former Women’s World Champion up for a Meteora that sends Jamie from the apron to the floor.

She brings Hayter to her feet, just to send Jamie into the barricade for more damage. Back into the ring they go, as Mercedes looks for another submission hold on her opponent. She pulls together the arm and leg of Hayter, who gets Moné on her shoulders for a nearfall that forces a break. Moné fights back to her feet, dropping Hayter with a side slam and a nearfall before grabbing Jamie into a chin-lock.

Hayter tries to break out but is hit with a Backstabber by Moné, who gets a straightjacket lock in the process…but Hayter gets to her feet, sending Moné to the corner! This doesn’t last long as Mercedes drops her to the mat, going up top for a Meteora for a two count before Jamie gets a nearfall of her own. Hayter gets back up, sending Moné to the corner.

Once in the corner, however, the TBS Champion drops Hayter onto the turnbuckle, allowing her to cover for a two count. She follows that up with a Back-Stabber for a close two-count. She looks for the Mone-Maker, but Hayter counters with a vicious lariat. Loud dueling chants break out for both women from the Glendale crowd.

The two fight to the floor, where there is a slip and a botched spot, leading to Taz mentioning on commentary how this is supposed to be a fight, and sometimes a fight doesn't look pretty. He says this is something Hayter is fully aware of. Mone locks in her submission on Hayter, but Hayter hangs on and eventually escapes.

Seconds later, Hayter hits a Hayter-Aid that almost takes Mone's head off. Somehow she kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. Hayter hits a huge piledriver for another close two count. Mone rolls her up moments later for the win out of nowhere. With the win, Mone moves on to challenge for the AEW Women's world title at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

Winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament: Mercedes Mone