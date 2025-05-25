WWE NXT Battleground Live Results - May 25, 2025

Welcome once again to our LIVE results coverage of NXT Battleground WWE Battleground Tampa! Despite the name, this is an NXT premium live event. Tonight's event airs live from Tampa's Yuengling Center, the same venue as last night's Saturday Night's Main Event. If you missed it, you can catch the full results right here!

Tonight's card is scheduled to have six matches, four of which will be for gold, and will feature NXT Superstars as well as a cross-brand match. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will defend his strap against Trick Williams in a history-setting moment. The Culling look to take on Hank & Tank and Josh Briggs in six-man action. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo is set to face off with Tony D'Angelo. NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will put her title on the line against Kelani Jordan in what should be solid match. Also up for grabs is the NXT Women's Championship, as Stephanie Vaquer defends against Jordynne Grace. And not to be forgotten, Myles Borne will challenge Oba Femi for his NXT Championship.

Our live results coverage begins at 8pm with our program. Any last-minute card changes and updates will post about an hour before the show.

WWE Battleground Tampa Live Results

Earlier Today & Intro

We're welcomed to WWE Battleground and see the arrivals of most of tonight's competitors, with Vaquer and Hendry getting the best pops. We get a video promo for tonight's event, hyping the card, ahead of our first match.

NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca(c) vs Kelani Jordan

At 8:06pm Eastern, the promo ends and we immediately get the entrance for our champ, Sol Ruca. Sol rides Zaria's shoulders to the ring as Vic Joseph, Corey Graves and Booker T welcome us to our program. Out next is the challenger and the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion, Kelani Jordan. We get our bell at 8:08pm. The crowd pops for both Superstars, who begin to circle. Sol with a rear waistlock. Kelani escapes and the two engage in a sequence of counters and ends with each woman leap frogging the other before ending in a stalemate. Sol extends a hand; Booker T warns Kelani not to do it, but she does in a great sign of sportsmanship. Ruca takes Jordan down to the mat and our match continues at a very fast pace to start our PLE.

Ruca continues to show off her athletic prowess in ways I can't describe with justice. Ruca with a standing moonsault into a multiple pin sequence that sees both women pickup two-falls. Ruca continues to showcase her strength but whatever suplex she wants to attempt is stopped when Jordan reverses the hold into a Crucifix Bomb for a two. Ruca and Jordan battle along the ropes. We're 3 minutes into our match and the pace hasn't slowed yet. Jordan with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two. Jordan takes a brief period in control; the crowd continues to stay in this throughout the match. Jordan looks for a Single-Leg Boston Crab but Ruca tosses kicks to fight it off. Jordan pivots and applies a Half Crab in the middle of the ring to a great crowd reaction. Commentary praises Jordan's pivot into working holds as a tactic to combat Ruca's high-flying skill set.

Ruca tries to show some life and the two battle in the corner. Ruca with an impressive standing leap to the top rope, where the to briefly battle before Ruca hits an X-Factor off the top rope! Ruca can't cover as she took a very rough landing herself. The crowd pops and rips off the first "this is awesome" chant of the night. Ruca rallies and hits a huge backpack driver. The two end up battling on the apron. Jordan looks for a Fisherman's Suplex on the apron but Ruca blocks it. Jordan uses a kick to send Ruca to the outside floor, then executes a rear springboard Moonsault to wipe out the champ at ringside. Jordan sends Ruca into the ring and heads up top. Jordan leaps off top but Ruca blocks her Hurricanrana and looks to bomb her. Jordan escapes; Ruca executes a Backstabber that sends Jordan out of the ring. Ruca streaks to the far side of the ring, backflips acrosss the ring and dives outside to wipeout the challenger! Another huge pop from the raucous crowd! Check around 8:15 turning 8:16pm for the timestamp.

The crowd rips off a huge NXT chant. Ruca fails to capitalize on her momentum once again. Jordan rallies and drives the champ into the canvas, then heads up top. Jordan with a big splash! Jordan covers but gets two. Jordan angrily covers Ruca multiple times, getting fast twos at bet. Ruca and Jordan battle to the turnbuckle and up onto the middle rope. Jordan looks for a Poisonrana but Jordan backflips to safety, charges in and hits a Spear at 8:18pm Ruca covers but only gets two! The crowd is hot, and I love it. Our second "this is awesome" chant fires off. Ruca and Jordan clash again. Ruca heads up top but Jordan's right on her heels and the two battle on the top rope.

Jordan with a Super Spanish Fly! Jordan covers! But no, only a two once again! Both women take a moment to recover then pick the insane pace up even more! They lay into each other, with neither taking the lead. Zaria gets involved, aiding Jordan by rolling her out of the way of a corner splash. The ref doesn't call for a DQ but bars Zaria from the ring to a big pop. Jordan is distracted by Zaria, who's leaving up the ramp. Jordan attacks the champ but doesn't put her away. Sol rallies and hits an impressive Sol Snatcher to pick up the win at 8:21pm! Fantastic match.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca! (13 minutes)

Backstage Interview: Mike Santana

Sarah Schreiber interviews Mike Santana, who states its taken him sixteen years to get here. He's here to watch Oba Femi and Myles Borne throw hands as his eye's on the NXT Championship. He tells us he's loud and proud from the Bronx, and he wants the winner of tonight's match. The No Quarter Catch Crew walk up. Charlie Dempsey tells Mike Santana he's getting tired of outsiders such as Hendry and Santa, as they're all up in his yard. Santana and Dempsey exchange words until the NQCC's Tavion Heights challenges Santana to a match--that'll be this Tuesday on NXT.

Six-Man Tag Match: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank and Josh Briggs vs the Culling

After clips from the most recent episode of NXT and a vignette from our competitors, it's time for our second match. Shawn Spears, Izzi Dame, and Niko Vance form the Culling with Brigg's former tag team partner, Brooks Jensen. Out first at 8:30pm are the Culling. Out two minutes later are the tag team champs, Hank & Tank, alongside Briggs. We get our bell at 8:33pm. Briggs and Spears start us off, with Briggs coming out the gate hot. He batters Spears, easily sending him into the friendly corner. Hank and Tank use quick tags to both come in and double-team Spears to a good pop. The tag champs get a lot of lateral as the ref is clearly going to let a lot go tonight. The champs take out the Culling, and Josh Briggs soars over the top rope to help wipe them out at ringside. The action continues inside and out of the ring. Spears sends Hank's skull into the ringpost and the ref checks on him.

The Culling take a turn in control, and Jensen comes in to take a turn working over Hank. Spears tags in and continues to work over Hank before taking him into the Culling corner, where they begin to work him over. The Culling maintain control for a few minutes. Finally, Hank shows signs of life and drops Spears with a big fist. Spears looks to pick the leg but Hank kicks him off. Jensen comes in. Jensen flies into the enemy corner, crashing into Briggs and sending him off the apron. Hank drops Briggs long enough to make the hot tag to Tank. Tank cleans house, dropping Spears and Jensen. Hank's legal and hits a big cannonball to Jensen on the outside. Hank enters the ring, still on fire, taking it to Spears. Hank & Tank work together to hit a double suplex on Spears. Big moonsault from the now-legal Briggs on to Spears for a two.

Vance tags in and holds off attacks from Hank & Tank. Vance covers but the ref counts slow, and does not count the three, much to the chagrin of the Culling and the entire arena. A loud "ref, you suck" chant at 8:40pm. The action continues chaos ensues. Briggs and Jensen are the legal competitors but it's tough to keep track as the ref is letting everyone battle everywhere. Briggs grabs Jensen and finally drags him into the ring. The two former tag partners clash, with Briggs easily dominating. Briggs refuses to cover, instead choosing to inflict damage. Izzi Dame interferes but the ref doesn't see it. Briggs hangs in there and again drops Jensen, but again he doesn't cover when he has a chance. The ref loses control briefly. Hank and Tank tag in quickly to hit their double-team series of moves. The ref counts the pin for the win at 8:42pm. After the match, the Culling strike, clearly not done. Shawn Spears has Izzi Dame get him a steel chair. She tries but is stopped by--I think that's Yoshiki Inamura! Inamura clears the ring, making the save to a huge pop. Briggs embraces his other former tag team partner and the two happily embrace.

Your Winners, Josh Briggs and Hank & Tank! (9 minutes>

Backstage Interview: Ethan Page

Ethan Page is interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. He tells her to shush and talks smack about Ricky Saints. He states on Tuesday he'll defeat Saints and win championship gold. He's interrupted by Ava Raines, GM of NXT. She tells him that because of the mess he created with Ricky Saints, she's going to have them open the show. She tells him to shut up, as she's still talking, when he tries to interrupt her. She informs him that whomever wins Tuesday will defend it in two weeks at Worlds Collide

Singles Match: Tony D'Angelo vs Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

After a video hyping the match, Tony D'Angelo begins his entrance at 8:51pm. Out next is, you guessed it, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. We get our bell at 8:55pm. Yes, I wrote this bit at 8:51pm. I'm psychic, you see, a Temu psychic Sylvia Brown, if you will. Both men slowly approach the center of the ring, with Stacks jawing off off-mic. Tony slaps him and it's on. D'Angelo unloads into Stacks, dropping him off an Irish whip rebound with a clothesline. Tony sends Stacks to the outside then uses a modified hip toss to bring him back in the ring from the apron. Stacks gains some separation with a kick to the gut, then drops the Don with a diving lariat. Stacks spends too much time talking trash, allowing D'Angelo to stop any momentum Stacks had. The two begin to jockey for control of the match. Tony sends Stacks to the outside, follows, and drops Stacks with a clothesline. Tony rolls in the ring to break the ref's count and continues to lay into Stacks outside the ring.

Tony yells at Stacks, "all you had to do was listen to me! All you had to do was listen, mother--" He censors himself. I'm not censoring him. I'm not afraid of no f-bombs! Stacks finally gains separation again, this time using a running dropkick to send the Don's ribs into the steel steps. Stacks takes the action inside the ring and begins to pound D'Angelo into the mat with dropping knee strikes. Stacks continues to maintain control for a time, ultimately taking the champ into the corner to stomp on him a bit. The ref warns Stacks. Stacks with a running senton attack onto D'Angelo. Stacks covers but only gets two. Booker T and Vic Joseph literally have a debate over Channing "Stacks" Tatum. Like, not sure what the heck got this started but Vic shut it down by telling Booker T he was going to call Tatum "Stacks" and not "Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo" every time he refers to him. Someone's cranky.

Stacks and D'Angelo continue to battle in the ring. Tony starts to rally, reigniting the crowd. The two battle on the mat then up to their feet. Stacks fights back and hits his Cement Shoes finisher on the Don, but Tony kick out at two right at 9:01pm. The Cement Shoes finisher looks like the Stomp, but uses a knee instead of a foot. I may be mistaken, I'm transcribing here at the same time. Stacks tries to rake Tony's eye on the middle rope but the Don fights back. Big belly-to-belly suplex from D'Angelo to give himself a breather. The two rise and clash in the middle of the ring, with Tony using multiple strikes to and suplexes to drop Stacks repeatedly. Tony with a huge Spinebuster to a big pop and the praise of Booker T. Tony, favoring his ribs, pulls Stacks up and begins to throw big rights into the ribs of Stacks while keeping Stacks in a headlock. Good pop for that, good crowd tonight. Stacks fires off a series of kicks and looks for Cement Shoes again but misses.

D'Angelo with a gut-wrench low-angle German Suplex for a close cover. Impressive core strength on that one. D'Angelo charges at Stacks but Stacks hops up and drops D'Angelo in a submission attempt. He can't quite lock in what looks like maybe a Kimura attempt. D'Angelo powerbombs Stacks down to the mat to break the attempted lock and mount-and-pounds Stacks. As the crowd loudly counts in timing with Tony's fists, he finally stops. Commentary questions why he's stopping, and states he can't surely feel bad for beating up the former underboss that betrayed him. Tony, however, lays off and lets Stacks rise to his feet. The crowd loudly chants "he's a rat." Stacks calls Tony weak with a snarl and the two battle to the apron. Stacks with a bull-rush that sends Tony's back into the steel ringpost. Stacks looks for a running senton bomb on the apron but Tony moves and Stacks' back crashes into the ringpost!

Tony takes him inside to hit a suplex for a close cover. Stacks battles back and hits a guillotine leg drop off the top (or perhaps a missile dropkick to a rope-strung D'Angelo; poor camera angle). Stacks crawls to a corner and looks for a crowbar supposedly hidden by the stairs. It's not there and D'Angelo catches him. Tony lays into Stacks again and begins to pummel the back of Stacks' head. Stacks tells Tony he's sorry and begins for mercy. Tony tells him "you made your bed." Tony begins to fire up until Luca Crusifino appears ringside in a suit! Tony questions what's up; the distraction allows Stacks to low-blow Tony without the ref seeing it. Stacks covers and picks up the win at 9:10pm. That little swerve killed the crowd, and not in a good way.

Your Winner, Channing "Stacks" Tatum! (15 minutes)

After the Match

Luca enters the ring and approaches Tony. Looks like Luca wants to embrace, but Tony shoves him back and leaves the ring. Technically Luca was just there, maybe he didn't mean to distract the Don.

NXT Women's Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) vs Jordynne Grace

It's time for our fourth match. Jordynne Grace begins her entrance at 9:18pm. The NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, is out next. As she makes her to the ring, two Lucahdoras from AAA are shown. I apologize as I could not catch their names and I'm unfamiliar with the AAA roster. Other than that one predator being on it. We get our official introductions then our bell at 9:23pm. The crowd is really hot for this one. Jordynne and Steph shake hands in the middle of the ring then begin to circle. They lock up. Grace takes control early on and quickly pivots to working holds. Both Superstars engage in a game of back-and-forth, complete with counters and multiple crucifix pins and reversals. The crowd pops for this at 9:25pm. Yep, I gave you the timestamp for a crowd pop. How 'bout that? Both women lock up gain, with Grace backing the champ into a corner before the ref forces a break.

Champ and challenger battle in the corner, with Vaquer looking for a near-fall. Vaquer with a suplex. Vaquer attempts the 619 but misses. The action continues, with both Superstars alternating control fairly frequently. Vaquer goes for her Gooner T signature but Grace escapes. Grace takes a turn in control, culminating with a big package driver for a close fall. The champ rallies and executes the Gooner T! The entire crowd "unh-unh-unh"'s in timing with Booker T and the move gets a big pop. Grace and Vaquer both exchange control frequently. Grace takes Vaquer up top and hits a Superplex, holds on to roll to her feet and follow it up with a Jackhammer! (Think: Rollins' Superplex into a Falcon Arrow.) Grace covers for another near fall.

Vaquer starts to fight back. Vaquer with a body triangle attempt. Vaquer looks for the SVB but Grace escapes. Another close call from Grace. Vaquer with a headscissors attempt but Grace counters by floating over and looks for a Piledriver. Vaquer shoves her off and the action continues to the outside. Grace hoists the champ up into a Fireman's carry but Vaquer escapes. Vaquer shoves Grace into the barricade, sending the challenger crashing through it for a huge pop! Vaquer takes Grace back into the ring and hits SVB. Vaquer covers but only gets a two for a massive pop! Vaquer's in shock! The crowd's on their feet and chanting something unintelligible. Both Superstars are on their feet and begin slugging it out. Grace with a big backfist that rocks the champ. They battle into the corner. Vaquer with a nasty Dragonscrew out of the corner! That looks like it hurt. Vaquer climbs the turnbuckles. Grace recovers and climbs up behind Vaquer. The two battle up top. Grace's sent flying by a back elbow. Vaquer with a Hallowed Be Thy Name (corkscrew moonsault) then covers at 9:39pm to pickup the win after another solid match.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (16 minutes)

In-Ring Interview: NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints

Sarah Schreiber is in the ring and calls out Ricky Saints. He comes out wearing a 500 peso shirt and plays up to the crowd. According to commentary, he's the greatest thing since sliced bread. Cool. At 9:43pm, they begin to yap. The Rick's told about his upcoming title defense--this coming Tuesday's show-opening match--and essentially says he's tired of hearing about Ethan Page. He goes on to say he's not shy and if anyone wants a piece of him, they can take it. He holds up the title and says he's an ambassador, and the revolution will always be televised. He says at Worlds Collide,he'll take on the best the world has to offer, he'll go to TNA if need be--and then he's attacked by Ethan Page but easily fights him off. Right as we think the segment will end, he dives to the outside to wipe out Ethan Page and the security staff trying to escort him out.

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi(c) vs Myles Borne

I could've sworn they said this was the main event. Apparently I'm high. At 9:52pm, Myles makes his way out first. The No Quarter Catch Crew will not be ringside for him tonight. We were treated to a lengthy video package highlighting Myles Borne's short career (and touching on his hearing disability). A minute later, NXT Champion Oba Femi begins his entrance. We get our bell at 9:55pm. Both men lock up and the champ easily overpowers the challenger, backing him into the corner. The ref forces a break and both men circle each other in the ring. Borne fires up and takes a brief control, culminating in a snap dropkick that rocks the champ. Femi gets up and gets angry, battling back. Myles with an Enziguri that rocks the champ; it doesn't do much beyond a brief, two-second reprieve. Femi rams Borne into the corner and they continue to battle it out.

Myles dives off the top, dropping the champ to a knee. Femi rises, however, and drops Borne over the top rope. Femi takes a period in control, slowing the pace. Femi uses big, brutal strikes and power moves to maintain control. The crowd tries to rally behind Myles, causing Femi to lay into Borne harder. Femi with a big back breaker across his knee for a pin attempt. No joy. Femi pulls up the challenger and continues the slow, deliberate assault. He yells from time to time at Borne, including the popular hits "you're not ready" and "it's your fault." Borne fires off a second snap dropkick that buys him another second to breathe; Femi quickly hits another brutal backbreaker in response before stretching Myles across his knee. Borne tries to fight back but Femi clocks him with a huge blast that levels the challenger. The crowd continues to stay vociferous, trying to will the challenger to his feet. Borne desperately leaps on the champ's back, locking in a sleeper. Femi manages to break the hold by ramming backwards into a corner. They continue to battle, now to the apron. Femi looks for a suplex to the outside but Myles blocks it. Borne hits a big dropkick that sends Femi crashing to the ground--but not for long.

Femi with a lung blower and a pin attempt. Myles kicks it into high gear about 10:05pm, starting a comeback sequence. The challenger battles the champ across the ring and sends him outside. Borne with a beautiful diving attack to wipe out the champ outside the ring! Another huge pop. Myles takes Femi into the ring and, in shades of Randy Orton, hits a snap powerslam for a big pop! Those comparisons to Randy Orton based on his appearance paid off as the crowd chants loudly for an RKO, haha. Femi begins to battle back. Femi with a massive chokeslam about 10:08pm for a close cover. The crowd loudly chants for an RKO! Borne with a rear waistlock on the champ. Femi rams him back into the corner, looking to break the hold. Borne hangs on and hits a Spike DDT! Oba gets his second wind and hits a massive forearm. Femi with a running back splash--but Borne catches him! Borne with a suplex! Borne heads up top and hits a diving splash, covering for two at 10:10pm! Borne and Femi begin to slug it out in the ring as the crowd continues to stay alive. Borne with another snap dropkick to rock the champ. Borne rebounds off the ropes and runs right into an uppercut from the Ruler. Femi with a Fall From Grace Powerbomb to p--no! He covers at 10:11pm but Borne kicks out! Oba's shocked! Femi posts up in the corner and hits multiple running European uppercuts. Borne looks rally but eats a lariat so hard, it makes him flip around. Femi with a tossing bomb, followed by a second Fall From Grace, then a generic Powerbomb to pick up the win at 10:12pm.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Champion, Oba Femi! (17 minutes)

TNA World Championship Main Event Match: Joe Hendry(c) vs Trick Williams

After a great video package narrated by AJ Styles, its time for our NXT main event--for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship! We see Carlos Silva (president of TNA Wrestling) in the crowd then get Trick Williams out first at 10:22pm. The crowd rips off a loud "whoop that Trick" chant as Booker T freestyle speaks in their pauses, as usual. Moments later, someone must have said his name because he appears--TNA World Champion Joe Hendry makes his way, sung to the ring by the crowd. We get our official introductions ahead of our bell at 10:26pm. The crowd absolutely erupts at the bell. Best American crowd we've had all year I think. Williams starts talking smack to Hendry; the champ sends him outside then hits a diving attack to wipe him out! The crowd again erupts. Hendry takes it inside and begins to work over Williams. Corey Graves and Vic Joseph argue on commentary about who will win. Hendry shows off some impressive strength with a lengthy, Lashley-esque stalling suplex on Williams before covering for two.

Hendry takes Williams down with a side headlock right in the middle of the ring. Despite it being 10:29pm there in Tampa, the crowd remains alive and alert for this match. Williams turns things around with a beautiful Fallaway Slam into a kip-up for a good pop. Williams does the Joe Hendry dramatic turn! Williams again mocks Hendry, looking to do his stomp-stomp-clap crowd tease. The crowd is eating this up. Williams heads up top but is far too slow; Hendry pops up and runs up the turnbuckles, hitting a Fallaway Slam of his won from the middle rope! Hendry covers for two. Hendry and Williams engage in a quick sequence of roll-ups, with Hendry attempting thrice to put away the challenger. Williams prevails and begins to chain together moves, attempting to take control. Williams jaws off at the champ and follows his words with his fists. Hendry tries to rally as the crowd chants for him. Both men exchange blows in the middle of the ring at 10:31pm.

Williams with a beautiful Axe Kick, paying homage to Booker T--then, with Booker T's permission, hits a Spin-a-rooni! Hendry shuts the tribute down with a Rock Bottom for a close cover!

Booker T straight up was nodding and telling Trick to do that sequence, haha. The crowd rips off a "we believe" chant to fire up the champ. Williams, however, is the one fired up as he lays into Joe with kicks and a driver for a close pin attempt of his own. Williams heads up to the middle turnbuckle and dives off for a crossbody. Hendry catches him, rolls through, pops to his feet with Williams on his shoulders and drives him into the mat! Hendry covers but no joy. Williams sends Hendry outside and follows. Williams whips the champ into the steel steps. Trick repositions the steps as the ref checks on Hendry. Williams takes it back into the ring as the crowd rips off a chant for tables.

Williams mocks Hendry with the stomp-stomp-clap taunt. Trick unloads on Hendry in the corner. Williams looks for swinging neckbreaker but botches it. Luckily, his finger touches Hendry's face and the full momentum transferred via that single finger, dropping the champ. Williams takes Hendry into the corner and hits a loud chop. Trick with a neckbreaker for a two. Williams with a headlock on the champ. The crowd tries to get the champ to rally. Trick locks in a body scissors hold in the middle of the ring and the ref checks on Hendry. The crowd loudly chants "we believe." Hendry rallies, powering to a vertical base before suplexing Williams! Both men are down at 10:37pm. Hendry starts to mount a comeback, culminating in a Fallaway Slam on the challenger. Hendry gets his dramatic camera turn, then does his own stomp-stomp-clap taunt to a big pop. Williams swings and misses; Hendry hits a Standing Ovation (is that its name?) and covers for a two.

Hendry looks at his hand, then pulls Williams up and looks for an Attitude Adjuster! Trick escapes and kicks the champ in the face. Williams charges Hendry; the champ drops down, pulling the rope down so Williams falls outside. Hendry pursues; Williams sends Joe face-first into the steel steps! Williams pulls Hendry up and hits a Rock Bottom/Bookend/Urinage on Williams through the table! Williams takes it into the ring and hits the Trick Shot! Trick covers at 10:40pm but Hendry kicks out! Williams fires up, slapping the canvas and stalking the champ. Trick heads outside and gets the TNA World Championship title off the podium it was on. Trick takes it into the ring. The ref warns trick, distracting him. Hendry with a roll up for two. Hendry lifts Williams; William pokes the eyes! Williams drives Hendry's face into the canvas--but the TNA title was still there! Hendry's face smashes into the title the ref had not yet removed from the ring and it's perfectly legal. The ref has to allow it because it's incidental, per Vic Joseph. Trick hits the Trick Shot! Williams covers Hendry and picks up the win at 10:41pm! History's been made, folks! We see the crowd celebrating and our program comes to an end. Hot crowd, Tampa. Six matches, most of which were pretty good.

Your Winner AND NEW TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, Trick Williams! (15 minutes)

In Closing

Thanks once again for joining us for our wrasslin' weekend. May you all have a memorable Memorial Day and we'll see you tomorrow night for our LIVE Raw Results. Once again, in memory of the Awesome One--and all the fallen. Remember to call or text or write someone you live, no one's promised tomorrow.