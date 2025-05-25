AEW Double Or Nothing Live Results - May 25, 2025

It's Sunday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona tonight for their annual AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event.

On tap for tonight's show is Anarchy In The Arena, Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay in the Men's Owen Cup Finals, Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Women's Owen Cup Finals, Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Sons Of Texas for the AEW Tag Titles, 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's Title, Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match, FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia, and The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family.

Additionally, scheduled for The Buy-In pre-show is Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron in women's tag-team action, as well as Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush & Action Andretti vs. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram in an eight-man tag-team bout.

Featured below are complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 results from Sunday, May 25, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. - 12:00am PST. on pay-per-view.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (MAY 25, 2025): GLENDALE, AZ.

The AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In pre-show is officially underway. Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. They start things off by giving a shout-out to Jim Ross, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

From there, the pre-show panelists run down the scheduled lineup for tonight's deep card as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Prince Nana joins them to talk about Anarchy in the Arena and Swerve Strickland's involvement.

Madison Rayne joins the panel to discuss the Owen Hart Cup Finals between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter. Daddy Magic makes an appearance to talk about his friend Daniel Garcia and the returning Nigel McGuinness taking on the dangerous FTR with Stokely Hathaway.

The video package airs to promote the Stretcher Match tonight, with Ricochet going one-on-one against Mark Briscoe. Back live, Paquette sends things backstage, where Lexy Nair is standing by with her guest at this time, Ricochet. He talks about the Stretcher Match rules while insulting Briscoe and Paquette.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

The pre-show crew sends things over to the ringside crew, and the three-man commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz are shown on-camera for the first time tonight to introduce themselves. The theme for Megan Bayne hits and out she comes accompanied by Penelope Ford.

The duo settle inside the squared circle for opening tag-team action here on the pre-show. Taz likes their head-dresses. He thinks it makes them look like reindeer. Great insight. Veteran analysis-Jones. The entrance tune for their opposition hits, and out comes the duo of Anna Jay and Harley Cameron.

After the bell sounds, Bayne and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams. Bayne and Ford build up to a double-team spot where they yell "Bow down!" and shove the face of their opponent into the ass of their partner, as the partner lays stomach-first on the mat shaking her ass.

Bayne tags in Ford, who settles in a comfortable offensive lead, taking it to Jay, who eventually lands a big dropkick, buying herself enough time to rush over and make the tag to Cameron. Cameron goes to work on Ford. After a few more minutes of back-and-forth action, Cameron hits her name-less finisher for the win.

Winners: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

Backstage, The Sons of Texas duo, ROH World Tag-Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, are interviewed live. "The Natural" does most of the talking, and mentions waking up today and seeing a storm coming.

He says the storm is one that is not good. He tells The Hurt Syndicate they like to hurt people, well try your best tonight, because there's nothing they can do to him that hasn't already been done.

Things settle back at the pre-show panel, where Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette and RJ City follow-up by giving their thoughts on the scheduled Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons of Texas tag-team title tilt. Jarrett accidentally calls the champs the Hurt Business. The others correct him and say syndicate, followed by, "He's new here."

As the panelists continue talking about some of the action scheduled for tonight's show, they all seem to get quiet and look scared at the same time, seeing something off-camera. That something walks into the camera shot, and reveals himself to be "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.

Archer cuts a very normal-style promo, like a regular guy as opposed to a crazy person, which isn't doing his gimmick any favors. They talk about the Don Callis Family vs. The Paragon Trios bout scheduled for tonight, with Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita battling Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush & Action Andretti vs. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram

The talk winds down after Archer walks off, and then they send things back to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz at ringside. The CRU duo make their way out, and then the the rest of the team. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander and Hologram make their entrances next for their team.

We get the bell to start this one off. As soon as it does, all eight men collide and start brawling. Bodies immediately start clearing out of the ring, and it's the four heels remaining. They single out Bandido and all go to work on him. Just 19 minutes remaining until the PPV portion of tonight's show gets underway.

Things keep a pretty good pace throughout, until Komander gets in there, and then it's as fast as humanly possible. Komander hits a crazy double-high spot and then all four members of his team hit a crazy four-post massacre spot. Action Andretti ends up getting badly busted open near the end. Bandido finishes things off.

Winners: AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram

The broadcast settles back at the pre-show panel again, with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett talking about the action that just went down in the previous match, and then wrapping things up.

An extended video package airs to finish up The Buy-In pre-show. It's time to switch over to the pay-per-view portion of the evening

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals

Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

The cold open video package airs to get the main PPV show officially off-and-running. We settle back inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ., where fireworks and pyro erupts. Mercedes Mone's theme hits and out comes "The CEO." The triple-champ makes her way to the ring for the opener.

After she settles in the ring, the entrance tune for her opponent hits and out comes Jamie Hayter. She has a ton of energy as she makes her way to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. A loud dueling "Jamie Hayter!" / "C-E-O!" chant breaks out as they get after it early on.

A loud "F**k her up, Jamie, f**k her up!" chant spreads throughout the building as Mone settles into an early offensive lead, focusing her attack on one of the legs of Hayter. Mercedes fights back, sending Hayter to the corner again until the ref breaks it up with a count.

Hayter responds with a boot on Moné, sending her to the corner for some strikes and a boot to get a two count. Mercedes turns things around as she sends Jamie to the corner, lining her up for a prawn hold and a nearfall of her own. Roll up gets the same result, before Hayter breaks out of a single leg crab attempt.

Both women looking for the upper hand on a leg submission, going back and forth to send the other to the mat before Hayter hits a few stomps to cinch in a single leg crab of her own on the TBS Champion. Mercedes crawls to the ropes, finally managing to break the hold as she sends Hayter into the ropes, where she sets the former Women’s World Champion up for a Meteora that sends Jamie from the apron to the floor.

She brings Hayter to her feet, just to send Jamie into the barricade for more damage. Back into the ring they go, as Mercedes looks for another submission hold on her opponent. She pulls together the arm and leg of Hayter, who gets Moné on her shoulders for a nearfall that forces a break. Moné fights back to her feet, dropping Hayter with a side slam and a nearfall before grabbing Jamie into a chin-lock.

Hayter tries to break out but is hit with a Backstabber by Moné, who gets a straightjacket lock in the process…but Hayter gets to her feet, sending Moné to the corner! This doesn’t last long as Mercedes drops her to the mat, going up top for a Meteora for a two count before Jamie gets a nearfall of her own. Hayter gets back up, sending Moné to the corner.

Once in the corner, however, the TBS Champion drops Hayter onto the turnbuckle, allowing her to cover for a two count. She follows that up with a Back-Stabber for a close two-count. She looks for the Mone-Maker, but Hayter counters with a vicious lariat. Loud dueling chants break out for both women from the Glendale crowd.

The two fight to the floor, where there is a slip and a botched spot, leading to Taz mentioning on commentary how this is supposed to be a fight, and sometimes a fight doesn't look pretty. He says this is something Hayter is fully aware of. Mone locks in her submission on Hayter, but Hayter hangs on and eventually escapes.

Seconds later, Hayter hits a Hayter-Aid that almost takes Mone's head off. Somehow she kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. Hayter hits a huge piledriver for another close two count. Mone rolls her up moments later for the win out of nowhere. With the win, Mone moves on to challenge for the AEW Women's world title at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

Winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament: Mercedes Mone

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

It's time for our second PPV match of the evening. The theme for FTR hits and out comes the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The commentators talk about them as the dastardly human beings they have turned into since returning and aligning with Stokely Hathaway.

The duo settle inside the squared circle to a ton of boos as they await the arrival of their opposition. Daniel Garcia's entrance music hits and out he comes to a decent crowd reaction. His music dies down and the tune for his opponent, AEW commentator and returning UK Wrestling legend, Nigel McGuinness.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Garcia and Wheeler start things off for their respective teams. Garcia is sent into the corner. Wheeler taunts him as the referee breaks things up and the two reengage. Cash backs up to the ropes as Daniel poses, psyching him out as Dax tags in.

Harwood seems to want a piece of Nigel, who tags in to a nice pop from the crowd. They lock up and Dax sends Nigel to the corner, starting to back off before hitting a punch and some chops on McGuinness, who fights back with some strikes of his own out of the corner. Harwood goes right back on the attack however, laying in some more chops to wear Nigel down.

Nigel with some uppercuts, fighting back Wheeler with some headbutts before Garcia helps him with taking out FTR together. FTR break free of a double Sharpshooter attempt, escaping to the outside for a breather. FTR enter the ring again, sending Nigel to the corner, but he does a headstand on the top before fighting back for a one count on Wheeler.

He sends Cash to the corner for a shoulder attack. Wheeler fights back to send Nigel to the outside, getting a quick assist to send him into the announce desk before bringing him back in the ring for a nearfall. Tag made to Harwood, who launches Nigel to the opposite corner with a hammer throw before mocking him as Cash yells “just give up, Nigel.”

Nigel refuses, however, fighting back until he gets caught in the ropes by Wheeler for a Tower of London sending Nigel to the floor, and then mocking Schiavone at commentary, before sending Nigel back in the ring. Wheeler pulls at the face of Nigel while mocking Tony some more, continuing the attack with an assist from Harwood before knocking Garcia off the apron. Wheeler continues the attack, until Nigel fights back to go to the ropes, and catching Cash off the ropes with a lariat to lay him out.

Dax gets a tag to keep Nigel isolated, but to no avail as Nigel drops him to the mat. Garcia gets the tag and sends both of FTR to the corner for mounted punches while the crowd counts along, before sending Wheeler out of the ring and hitting Dax with a clothesline off the ropes. Harwood fights out of a suplex attempt to club away at the head of Garcia, who responds with a deadlift back suplex for a nearfall. Dragontamer by Garcia, but Wheeler breaks it up before Nigel takes him out of the ring.

Nigel sets up Dax on the top turnbuckle for a Tower of London, but Harwood breaks free to go for one of his own, only for Daniel to catch him. He assists Nigel for a two-man Tower of London and covers Dax for a two count. The pair look for a Shatter Machine but Wheeler stops it. All four men go at it until FTR lay each other out with clotheslines by mistake. Double submission hold in place on FTR, as Daddy Magic cuts Big Stoke off at ringside.

Dax manages to get to the ropes to break the hold, as Nigel brings Cash to the announce desk. He tells Tony this is for him, making Wheeler apologize to Schiavone as Dax and Garcia go at it on the other side. Wheeler sends Nigel to the barricade, telling Tony he isn’t sorry after all as back in the ring, Garcia connects with a superplex before looking to connect with another. The second one connects and Garcia looks for a third, but Wheeler intercepts, only for Nigel to go after him.

This is enough for Harwood to send Garcia to the mat, and Wheeler gets the drop as well allowing Dax to cover Garcia, only for Nigel to narrowly break the pin. Outside the ring, a Tower of London is blocked and FTR hit the Shatter Machine to lay Nigel out on the floor as Garcia is left in the ring to recover. Tony leaves the desk to check on Nigel, leading to a stare down with FTR as they mock him.

They get in the ring to go after Daniel as Tony checks on Nigel, and back in the ring, Garcia is fighting back by laying out Wheeler and landing some strikes on Harwood. Dax manages to fight back however, eventually hitting a piledriver for the cover, but Garcia manages to kick out. Spike piledriver connects with the help of Wheeler, and Dax covers again, with Daniel getting a boot on the bottom rope to save the match.

Dax locks in a Sharpshooter on Garcia as Wheeler mocks Nigel before going after Daddy Magic. Garcia is struggling to get to the ropes as Stoke mocks him while Cash keeps Nigel down, shouting at Daniel, who passes out as Nigel tries to get in. The ref calls for the bell as this is all over. Garcia apparently went out. Wheeler mocks the unconscious Garcia as FTR's theme plays.

Winners: FTR

Stretcher Match

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

An elaborate video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's next match of the evening, a Stretcher Match with Ricochet going one-on-one against Mark Briscoe. The video wraps up and we return live inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes to a ton of heat and anti-bald chants from the Arizona fans in attendance. He settles in the ring with his mighty entrance robe on, as his music dies down. The next thing we hear is, "Reach for the sky, boy!" as the master of Redneck Fu, Mark Briscoe makes his way out.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two brawl up the ramp immediately, using the stretcher as they end up at the ambulance on the stage. Ricochet escapes the grasp of Briscoe to return to the ring. The brawl is already intensifying, with the two throwing each other into anything that is nailed down.

From there, we see Ricochet escape the clutches of Briscoe to return to the ring. Mark gives chase and they continue to brawl, until Ricochet sets Briscoe up on the stretcher for a shooting star press off the apron, but Briscoe gets away, forcing Ricochet to land on the stretcher instead.

He gets the apron to land a Cactus Jack style elbow drop, sending Ricochet to the floor in the process. He continues the attack with a nod to the late Sabu and other hardcore legends, before Ricochet fights back. He puts away a table Briscoe tries to bring out, but takes a chair to the gut for his efforts.

Briscoe sends Ricochet into the barricade before bringing some more weapons into the ring, including a bucket of cleaning supplies, and he tries to clean up Ricochet’s act with some spray cleaner to the dome. Ricochet breaks free only to be walloped by the bucket to send him to the mat.

Ricochet leaves the ring as Briscoe sets up a chair for a dive shades of Sabu, but gets intercepted with a chair to the face instead. Ricochet takes control now as he catches Mark with some cleaning spray to the face, bringing Briscoe to the outside once more before slamming him against the gurney to bust the former ROH World Champion open.

Now we see Ricochet lay Briscoe onto the gurney, bringing it up the ramp toward the ambulance. As he goes to load him in and shut the door, Briscoe blocks the doors being shut with a crutch from the inside. He comes back out and the fight is back on.

A fire extinguisher is brought into the mix and sprayed by Briscoe. They brawl, with Briscoe a gross bloody mess at this point, back to ringside. A table is pulled out and set up. Briscoe lays out Ricochet and climbs to the top-rope. He leaps off and puts Ricochet through the table with a Froggy Bow.

The crowd went absolutely ballistic for that. We see some replays of it as well. Briscoe hoists Ricochet up over his shoulders and goes to carry him up to the ambulance. Ricochet comes back to life. The two fight back to ringside, where Ricochet stabs Briscoe with a pair of scissors.

They fight back to the ambulance, where Ricochet has another pair of scissors and he begins stabbing Briscoe some more. Ricochet puts Briscoe on the stretcher and shuts him in the ambulance. The doors shut, the lights begin blinking and the siren goes off. Ricochet gets the win.

Winner: Ricochet

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons Of Texas

We see the pre-match video package for the next bout, which features the ROH Tag-Team Champions, The Sons of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, taking on the AEW Tag-Team Champions team of The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The AEW tag titles are on the line next.

Back live, the entrance tune for The Sons of Texas plays, and out to a lukewarm reception from the Glendale crowd are the ROH tag champs. "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara are formally introduced by Justin Roberts to a better crowd response.

Schiavone says Nigel McGuinness is breathing and thinks he might have broken ribs, as he finally returns to the commentary desk for the first time since getting involved in the tag-team match two matches ago. The best theme song in the business airs next, and out comes The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP and MJF accompany them to the ring. MJF gets a big pop when his name is mentioned, as the crowd didn't seem to expect him. He's in his usual blue suit with his flannel-style scarf around his neck. The fans loudly chant "We hurt people! We hurt people!" as the defending champions settle in the ring.

As the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running, we hear MVP join the gang on special guest commentary for this. Rhodes and Lashley kick things off for their respective teams. Fans break into another loud "We hurt people! We hurt people!" chant as Lashley goes to work on Rhodes.

Benjamin makes a tag in the corner for some damage of his own. Dustin fights back before Shelton sends him down with a German suplex, and Benjamin stays on top of things even as Rhodes gets back to his feet. Knee lift allows Dustin a chance to tag in Guevara, who hits the ropes for a dropkick but gets laid down with a suplex by Benjamin, and another for good measure.

Tag to Lashley, but Guevara dodges a spear to send Lashley to the corner. He gets a few more shots in, but Lashley sends Sammy to the corner before catching him with a high angle slam to keep him down. He attacks Dustin before sending Sammy out of the ring, slamming him into the barricade and then the apron.

As he gets back in the ring, MVP offers some cheap shots while the ref is distracted, until Dustin runs him off. Guevara gets back in the ring as Lashley makes a tag, with Benjamin continuing the attack before tagging Bobby back in, and Lashley catches Sammy on his shoulder for a powerslam. Cover made, but Guevara manages to kick out at two. Lashley keeps on the attack until Sammy catches him with a cutter.

This allows him a chance to tag in Dustin. Benjamin with a tag as well but Rhodes overpowers him for a snap powerslam, before sending Lashley out of the ring to focus on Shelton. Action heads to the corner where Dustin connects with a Code Red for a two count, before sending Shelton to the corner to prop him up for an Unnatural Kick.

This allows Dustin to ultimately hit the kick to get a two count. Benjamin manages to fight back, clutching an ankle lock on Rhodes before Sammy breaks the hold with a running kick. Dustin catches Shelton with a Cross Rhodes while Sammy keeps Bobby down with a shooting star press, and Rhodes gets a cover and a nearfall. Dustin goes up top but is intercepted by Benjamin as Lashley gets back on the apron.

Shelton picks up a two count before MJF hops on the apron offering the use of his diamond ring to Benjamin. He insists this is “taking too long” as Lashley gets involved, telling MJF to step back as MVP tries to get him away from the ring. Sammy gets a tag now and goes after Benjamin, but Lashley catches him with a slam and a spear as Benjamin covers, but Dustin breaks the pin up just in time.

From there, we see MVP have it out with the referee. While this is going on, MJF and Dustin go at it, before Lashley has some words with Friedman. They reveal they're faking, as they both smile and then let their real intentions unveil. Lashley wipes out Dustin through the barricade with a spear.

Lashley and MJF hug as Sammy tries to go after them with a dive, only to be intercepted on the apron by Benjamin with a knee. Back in the ring. Benjamin hits a running knee to Guevara in the corner. Guevara stumbles out into a vicious super kick from Benjamin, who falls onto the pin for the win. The Hurt Syndicate retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

We see the package that tells the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which once again features a championship at stake, as "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada puts his AEW Continental Championship on-the-line against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

The video wraps up. We return live inside the arena and both guys make their respective ring walks to good crowd reactions. The crowd will be alive for this one, no doubt. The bell sounds and off we go. Okada, the defending champ, takes the early offensive lead. Bailey fights back, forcing the champ to the outside, but Okada stops him from making a dive.

Seconds later, however, Okada is driven into the ring steps. Bailey looks for a kick but Okada dodges, only to find himself the victim of a crane kick by Speedball. Bailey slides into the ring for a dive onto the champ, taking Okada to the floor before bringing him back into the ring. He goes up top for what ends up being a flying nothing, but Bailey gets a few kicks in before Okada responds with a dragon screw leg whip to take control.

He sends the challenger out of the ring, following close behind to stay on top of things with a DDT to the floor. Okada slides into the ring as the ref begins the count, but Bailey gets back in the ring, only to be dropped to the mat by the champ for a two count. Okada sends him to the corner now, following up with a big boot to take Speedball to the mat once more before giving some boots to the head.

Bailey fights back to his feet but is sent back out of the ring, the ref starting a count as Okada waits on him, before Speedball dodges the champ, allowing him a chance to hit a springboard moonsault. As the action comes back into the ring, the challenger hits a flurry of offense culminating in a running shooting star press and the cover. Okada kicksout.

Okada is then sent into the corner, but counters out before driving a knee into the back of Speedball’s neck. Body slam follows before Okada goes up top for an elbow drop. Okada mocks the crowd and gets rolled up for a nearfall by Speedball, who catches him with another flurry before going up top.

Bailey leaps off with a shooting star press, but unfortunately he lands on the raised knees of Okada. Okada and Bailey get to their feet, trading strikes until the champ gets caught in the corner with a boot to the face, before hitting a dropkick that sends Speedball to the floor.

He brings Bailey to the apron, but the challenger counters into a backflip knee drop. He goes up top but Okada fights back, only to be taken down for another knee drop, but Okada fights back once again. He goes for a Rainmaker but Bailey hits a roundhouse kick not once but twice.

From there, Bailey quick goes for the pin attempt. He gets one, he gets two, and shockingly enough, the referee's hand smacks the mat for a third time. As it does, though, Okada grabs the bottom rope. Lot of confusion over that. A replay shows it was essentially a tie. Taz says "a tie goes to the runner."

Bailey goes for a high spot off the top, but is hit with a perfectly-timed dropkick by Okada, who quickly follows-up by nearly be-heading Bailey with his Rainmaker finisher. He goes for the immediate cover and gets the three-count for the win. With the victory, Okada successfully retains his AEW Continental Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship

'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

A video package airs for the next match, which will feature the AEW Women's World Championship, as defending title-holder 'Timeless' Toni Storm defends against Mina Shirakawa. The package wraps up, we return live in the arena and the theme for Mina Shirakawa hits to bring out the challenger.

She settles inside the squared circle first, and her music dies down as she awaits the arrival of her opponent. The lights go down and the dramatic entrance tune plays for the reigning, defending AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Out she comes.

The winner of this match will move on to defend the title against 2025 Owen Hart Cup women's winner, Mercedes Mone, at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The bell sounds and the crowd immediately breaks out in loud dueling chants in support of the champ and challenger.

Straight out of the gate, we see Shirakawa go right after Storm early on. She sends the champ down to the mat, but Toni fights back to get to her feet. She charges at Mina, but the challenger takes her to the canvas, only for Storm to counter the hold. Mina fights free and gets a nearfall. Shirakawa gets to her feet before cinching in a leglock, attacking the champ some more before Storm gets to the ropes to break the hold.

Mina hits the ropes but takes a Lou Thesz press from Toni, who lays in some punches before Mina fights back. She pulls the champ to the corner, slamming her leg against the ring post, before Storm pulls her into the post instead. This gives the champ an opening for a DDT to the floor before bringing Mina back into the ring for a two count. Backbreaker connects, and Storm hits a fisherman suplex for another close two-count.

Now, Shirakawa tries to fight back but is overpowered by Storm, who brings her to the corner for some more strikes. Mina fights back from the ropes for a DDT and a running kick, followed by a rolling elbow and a leg whip sending the champ down hard to the mat. She’s sent to the ropes but catches Toni on the ropes, only for Storm to get an assist from Luther. He is used as a shield, but Shirakawa fights on and ends up using him as a prop for a tornado splash onto Storm.

Shirakawa goes back in the ring as Toni gets on the apron, only to be caught with a leg whip back into the ring by the challenger. Mina goes for a Figure Four leglock but Toni rolls to the ropes to break the hold. They both fight to their feet and hit the ropes, only to knock each other down and out. They get back up and brawl, with Storm hitting a back suplex to take control.

She follows with a release German suplex not once but twice, sending the challenger to the corner for a hip attack, but Storm stops when her knee gives her trouble, allowing Mina to drop her for a two-count. Storm fghts back for a Sky High and the cover, but only gets a two-count. Mina fights back again, setting up for an inverted Figure Four, but Storm gets to the ropes. A headbutt and Storm Zero later, Storm gets the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: 'Timeless' Toni Storm

Anarchy In The Arena

It's that time! Three matches remain, and the next one is one that many tuned in to see this evening. It's time for Anarchy in the Arena. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this expected violent spectacle forthcoming. After the pre-match package wraps up, Justin Roberts begins on commentary, "Oh sh*ttttt! Phoenix, get on your feet, it's time for Anarchy in the Arena!"

Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out he comes in his usual over-the-top pay-per-view ring entrance gear, looking like a super-hero as fire pyro and fireworks explode behind him, and Prince Nana does his usual goofy-ass(ed) dance next to him. He takes his helmet off, and Swerve has war paint on as well.

Out next is Willow Nightingale with a chain around her wrist ready to go. From there, The Opps as Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata head to the stage, with Samoa Joe curiously missing as the other two head to the ring. Swerve talks to them as Kenny Omega makes his entrance next, getting a big pop from the crowd as he comes down in his Captain America-inspired attire, complete with a trashcan lid fashioned after the shield.

As Omega settles inside the squared circle, we see The Death Riders entering the building backstage. They opt to divide and conquer as the music hits, bringing us back to ringside for their entrance, making their way down the steps to come through the crowd toward the ring.

The group gets a decent pop from the crowd despite their villainous ways, and the Riders slowly make their way down. Rounding out the competitors are the Young Bucks, getting a goofy entrance and special introduction about being the “founding fathers” of AEW. Schiavone calls it the "most bullsh*t thing he's ever heard." Excalibur and Taz laugh.

From there, the Bucks make their way out, and Omega and Hobbs rush up the ramp to attack them as we see Samoa Joe takes Claudio by surprise to get this match underway. The goofy “Founding Fathers” theme continues playing as the battle begins. A four-way split screen showing us what’s going on.

Joe has taken Claudio outside the building as Shafir hits a big suplex on Nightingale, and eventually we focus on the ring where Omega, Shibata, and Strickland continue to beat up the Bucks and Yuta. Omega calls for the music to change, and we get “I’m So Excited” instead. Omega and even Swerve gets into it and the crowd roars.

Seconds later, however, Omega gets back on the microphone and says he's feeling a different sound. He says he wants to hear some alternative 90s rock. "Play that sh*t!" he yells. From there, we hear the familiar sounds of an old-school ECW classic, "Let the Bodies hit the Floor" by Drowning Pool. The crowd goes insane and sings along with it. Omega even does karaoke with some lady in the crowd.

Back to the wild action taking place all over the place -- literally. We see Mox going after Hobbs, while Joe and Claudio go at it some more. Yuta is laid out by Shibata as Joe and Castagnoli make their way toward ringside. The Drowning Pool song keeps replaying over-and-over-and-over again. They've either got to change it again or turn it off at this point. Went from awesome as hell when it first hit to overkill.

The camera cuts to show Mox getting his hands on a fork, as he digs into the forehead of Hobbs, while Yuta backs off from Shibata. Yuta stops Omega from a dive off the balcony. They continue to go at it as we see Hobbs coming over, throwing Yuta onto the rest of the competitors and some security nearby.

This is followed by a big dive from Omega as the music loops back around. We see Strickland and Mox go at it as they head to the ring, with Joe once again going after Claudio. Hobbs comes back to the ringside area but is intercepted by Mox, who sends him to the corner in the ring to jab him in the head with the fork once again.

Meanwhile, Swerve drops Nicholas on the chair with a backbreaker as we see Omega get his leg slammed against the ring post. Mox has set up a table against that corner but gets taken out with a spinebuster that sends the World Champion through the table instead. The Drowning Pool song replays yet again as the chaos begins picking up even more.

Kenny continues to go after Matthew while Swerve takes control, hitting a Swerve Stomp. We cut to outside the arena as we see Willow and Marina still going at it, with Shafir sent against a production truck before taking a bottle to the head by Nightingale, who then sends Marina onto a nearby table.

We see the ladies joined by Yuta and Shibata for just a second, before they head back into the backstage area. Shibata sends Wheeler into a trash bin as we get the split screen again, and he sends Yuta into the steel gate as we get one more look at everything on.

Back to Shibata, who wraps barbed wire around his leg for a nasty punt on Yuta. Back to ringside, and the Bucks hit a DDT on Swerve before mocking him then posing, only to take a trashcan to the head by Omega. Nicholas and Kenny go at it until Matthew intercepts with the trash-can.

Swerve comes in but takes a Destroyer on the stage…but recovers to hit a House Call instead. He leaps off the stage but gets intercepted by Claudio, who takes Swerve for a ride with a giant swing into a speaker, and that seems to bring the music to an abrupt end.

The chaos continues with Matthew diving onto Hobbs when he shows up. We see Marina and Willow make their way to ringside now, with Shafir taking control using the chain as Omega is back in the ring looking for a dive that gets intercepted by the Bucks. Shafir attaches Willow to the ring post by her ear, with Mox mocking her while the Bucks send Omega through a table.

Shibata gets set up for a TK Driver to the floor now, and Mox goes after Omega with a piece of table. Yuta lays into Hobbs with a chair as Shibata is brought into the ring for a beatdown by the Riders, with Mox hitting knee strikes to the head of The Wrestler. Joe is choked by Matthew on the outside as Nicholas and Yuta go after Hobbs.

Claudio brings a table for the Bucks to use on Hobbs as Yuta walks down with Claudio. Matthew sets Hobbs on the table, allowing Nicholas to connect with a senton bomb sending the Powerhouse to the stage. Back in the ring, the Riders continue to inflict pain on the likes of Omega and Shibata while Willow is stuck to the ring post.

Mox comes after Hobbs, who gets to his feet and fights back before the Bucks intervene. They slam a chair against him before setting up for an EVP Trigger, but Swerve has arrived on a forklift driven by Nana as the crowd goes wild. He helps Willow escape her ear-lock situation and the crowd comes unglued as we see high spot after high spot.

Nana has a key to help unlock Willow from the post as Shafir attacks Hobbs. Claudio hits him with a chair but to no avail, as Willow and Hobbs take out Shafir and Claudio. Matthew runs into the ring but gets trapped in a Coquina Clutch by Joe while Hobbs is put in a bulldog choke by Mox.

Matthew breaks the Coquina with a 450 as Swerve does the same to the choke from Mox. Nicholas has a staple gun that he uses on the back of Hobbs, but the Powerhouse is barely fazed and encourages to staple his forehead, which busts him open but doesn’t hurt him. Swerve takes the staple gun and uses it to his advantage before Claudio intervenes.

This doesn’t go well for him, but Nicholas goes for a low blow with no luck, before Shafir comes in to take Strickland down. She uses the staple gun on Swerve’s tongue, or at least tries to before Willow intervenes. She’s sent out before Kenny runs in, with Marina imploring Omega to “do it”, and does it Omega does, hitting a snap dragon suplex as the crowd erupts.

Now we see a double superkick from the Bucks lays Kenny out, and they hit Nana and Strickland and even the ref and Willow. They set her up for a TK Driver, but Swerve knocks Nicholas off the turnbuckle. This leads to Willow and Swerve hitting a TK Driver on Matthew and Willow makes the cover. Yuta breaks it up.

After that, Yuta goes after Swerve but is knocked out by Joe, who catches Mox with a uranagi. Claudio hops onto the apron with a chair, but is pulled down by someone in an orange hoodie. It’s HOOK. He hits Claudio with a golf club, but walks away from the ring leaving Joe confused.

Joe hits Mox with a Coquina Clutch as Omega and Hobbs keep the Bucks away, but Gabe Kidd shows up with the briefcase to break the hold. Omega comes in to go after Kidd, who hits a piledriver on Kenny before the Bucks look for an EVP Trigger on their former friend.

Yuta stops them, but only to put some thumbtacks in Kenny’s mouth for added damage. Claudio with a giant swing on Omega, into a dropkick by Wheeler. Mox runs in for a bulldog choke, and Kenny looks completely out of it, before Joe breaks the hold. He gets ganged up on by Kidd and the other Riders.

Kidd leaves the ring with Yuta and Claudio bringing Joe toward an ambulance. If you’re wondering what that ambulance is doing here, it turns out it’s because Mark Briscoe has returned to the arena after the stretcher match, and he gets the drop on the Riders. They lock the Riders in the ambulance and the Bucks are all alone.

Swerve puts on The Answer sneaker he recently debuted, covered in thumbtacks. He uses it to finish things off, giving his team the win in one of the wildest matches you'll ever see. Assuming we call that a "match," that is. Definitely lived up to the Anarchy in the Arena name.

Winners: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, The Opps & Willow Nightingale

The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our co-main event of the evening, a Trios battle with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong representing The Paragon against the three-man Don Callis Family team consisting of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander.

The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Adam Cole and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita. Cole takes Takeshita down. Konosuke fights back to his feet, sending Cole to the corner for some hard strikes. Cole starts to fight back before Takeshita sends him back to the Callis corner for a tag to Alexander.

Alexander comes in with some good strikes before Adam gets a tag to Roderick Strong, who hits a backbreaker before Alexander retreats for a tag to Fletcher. Fletcher is brought to the Paragon corner for a tag to O’Reilly and a triple team. Roderick tags back in for some chops, only to take a knee strike from Alexander.

As that is going on, the referee is distracted, allowing a double team from Alexander and Takeshita before bringing Strong back into the ring, where Fletcher continues the beatdown. Tag made to Takeshita for more damage, before Alexander tags in to keep him isolated from the rest of his team. Strong breaks free to take Alexander down with a clothesline, and a tag made to Cole.

"The Walking Weapon" sends him to the corner but is sent to the mat by the TNT Champion. Cole gets taken down as a tag is made to Fletcher, who stops a Panama Sunrise and the Family triple teams him for a powerbomb by Takeshita. Cover by Fletcher, but O’Reilly and Strong break the pin. All six men go at it, with Takeshita going to the outside as Cole looks for the Boom.

Cole hits a neckbreaker on Alexander in the end, but gets blindsided by Kyle Fletcher, only for O’Reilly to lay into the Protostar with kicks following a tag. Guillotine locked in by Kyle. We see a counter with a brainbuster for the win seconds later. The post-match celebration is cut short, as Paragon try to fight back.

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and RPG Vice duo Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta run into the ring to lay them out. This continues until the Hounds of Hell’s music hits. This brings back the returning Brody King and Tomohiro Ishii. Hiroshi Tanahashi comes out to join them on stage. The Don Callis Family guys retreat.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals

Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

It's main event time!

A pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our main event, and final match of the evening. It will be "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay going one-on-one against "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. The winner will advance to AEW ALL IN: Texas to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The package wraps up and we return inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ., where we hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's entrance music. Out he comes to a big pop and eventual chants of "Cowboy Sh*t! Cowboy Sh*t!" He settles in the ring and waits for his opponent to make his way out.

An excerpt from his go-home promo plays before his catchy theme song hits, and out comes Will Ospreay looking unbelievably fired up, even for him. He settles inside the squared circle to a sustained roar from the Phoenix-based live crowd. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions.

From there, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. The two soak up the intense crowd atmosphere. Kudos to the crowd for staying this fired up, what, 6 hours and change into the live show now? Especially with the exhausting Anarchy in the Arena match not so far back. Clearly Paragon and Don Callis Family was the bridge match for the crowd, but still. Impressive.

The two finally close in on each other and go face to face. They lock up and we're off-and-running. Ospreay takes control, backing off to allow Page to get to his feet. Will acknowledges the crowd which riles them up even more, but Page remains calm and collected as they lock up again.

Page takes Ospreay down, but Will gets to a knee to get Page off him. This doesn’t pan out as the side headlock is cinched in, until Ospreay finally counters out. They go back to it, with Page taking control before Ospreay gets to his feet, only for Hangman to send him to the corner, grabbing Ospreay’s hair until the ref breaks it up.

Both guys go for quick pin-attempts, before exchanging strikes again on their feet. Hangman hits the ropes, only to miss a sliding lariat. Ospreay evades and quickly fires back with an elbow of his own. Page sends him down for a Buckshot Lariat attempt. Ospreay avoids it and tries countering with a Hidden Blade, but Page avoids it as well.

Page sends Ospreay to the corner for some chops. Ospreay battles back and connects with a picture-perfect hurricanrana. He then follows up with a body slam and a standing sky-twister press for another close two-count. Hangman fights back and sends Ospreay to the corner, but then runs into an elbow that sees himself end up on the floor.

Ospreay tries to follow-up with a dive, but Hangman catches him and launches him overhead with a fall-away slam that sends him soaring, before ultimately crashing and burning on the stage. Back in the ring, Page lifts Ospreay up for a fall away slam into the corner, covering him for a two count.

Hangman brings Ospreay back up to lay in some strikes in the corner, and the impact forces Ospreay to land on the canvas as Page looks out to the crowd. He turns his attention back to Ospreay as he brings him back up, but Will fights back with some strikes. Hangman sends him down for some boots to the back of the dome.

Ospreay starts "Hulk'ing up" after getting irritated by the kicks. The two begin intensely trading shots back-and-forth. Ospreay sends Page to the outside. Page stands up just in time for Ospreay to drop him with a Sasuke Special for a big crowd pop.

Back in the ring, Ospreay tries to follow-up, but Hangman starts fighting back again. Ospreay hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for another close two-count. We hear dueling "Let's go Ospreay" and "Cowboy sh*t!" chants after a top-rope moonsault from Hangman fails to secure him a three-count.

Hangman locks in a Boston crab, until Ospreay finally gets to the ropes to break it and free himself. Both men get a second rush of energy as they trade strikes, until Ospreay catches the Hangman with a running Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Ospreay slowly gets up, climbing the turnbuckle before Page intercepts him. Ospreay slips away to tie Hangman in the turnbuckle, where he proceeds to fire kicks at him. The crowd starts to come to life again in the background as Ospreay looks for a Styles Clash.

Hangman kicks his way free before he can hit it. Hangman connects with Angel's Wings for a close two-count of his own. Hangman points to the corner. He does a second Christopher Daniels tribute or taunt, depending on how you want to look at it, in a row, as he goes for the Best Moonsault Ever.

Instead, he is countered by Ospreay with a Hidden Blade. Hangman eats it and rolls to the floor so Ospreay can't capitalize with a quick cover. The two fight on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Ospreay gets Hangman in position for a Styles Clash from there. He leaps to the floor and hits it.

On the replays, we see Hangman smacked his head straight into the unforgiving ground, forehead-first. Ospreay, meanwhile, immediately clutched his knee upon landing. The two are slow to recover. Ospreay gets back into the ring. Hangman is still down and out, not moving, as the ref counts to nine.

At the count of nine, Hangman pops up and dives into the ring, but dives right into an Os-Cutter from a prepared Ospreay, who immediately follows-up with a cover, only to get a close two-count. Ospreay then follows that up with a Hidden Blade and another quick cover, to again only get a close two.

Ospreay starts to palm strike the piss out of a down and out Hangman in the ropes. The referee yells at Ospreay. Ospreay turns around as Hangman is getting up and he kicks him in the jaw, knocking him off the apron and sending him crashing onto the desk on the floor.

Ospreay gets on the commentary desk and brings Hangman up there with him. He hooks him for a Storm Breaker or a Tiger Driver '97, or something. Before he can do it, however, Hangman tries to counter with a back body drop. Unfortunately, as soon as he goes to flip him over his back, the table breaks before anyone lands.

Ospreay almost collapsed on the tip-top of his head. Hangman picks Ospreay up and hits a Dead Eye on Ospreay to break what is left of the pile of rubble that used to be the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Ospreay fights back and hits Hidden Blade into a Storm Breaker. An immediate cover still only gets him a count of two.

Ospreay does a dramatic stop and point as Hangman is struggling, using the ring ropes to stand back up. He does the Kenny Omega gesture and runs and connects with a V-Trigger to the back of Hangman's head. He hoists Hangman up on his shoulders and looks for a One Winged Angel.

Hangman counters and covers him, but Ospreay gets his foot on the ropes just in time. Two "fight forever!" chants on different sides of the arena break out at the same time. A loud "Both these guys!" chant follows. Hangman looks for Buckshot Lariat, but Ospreay counters and looks for Storm Breaker.

Hangman counters that and connects with a Buckshot Lariat. He immediately covers Ospreay and gets the 1-2-3. His music hits and the crowd explodes. Hangman Page wins the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. With the win, Hangman Page will advance to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

A perfect setting for some "Cowboy Sh*t!" Hangman Page walks up to his trophy, stops, turns and looks back at the ring. He walks back down the long ramp and gets back in the ring, where Ospreay is seated and looking bummed. The two embrace in a great show of mutual respect after putting on a clear candidate for 2025 Match of the Year.

The commentators remind everyone how they promised to support whoever won as they got ready for their title tilt against Jon Moxley at AEW ALL IN: Texas. That is how the never-ending, six-hour-plus pay-per-view finally goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Hangman Page