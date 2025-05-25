×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

TNA iMPACT! Spoilers from Brampton, Ontario Following Under Siege

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
TNA Wrestling has wrapped up several weeks of television following the Under Siege 2025 event.

Just one night after the live special, the company returned to the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, on May 24 to tape content for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT and TNA Xplosion. These matches are set to air on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+ on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Below are full spoilers for the upcoming episode of TNA iMPACT, as well as Xplosion matches taped that evening.

TNA Xplosion Results:

– Sami Callihan defeated Amir Jordan

– JDC scored a win over Channing Decker

TNA iMPACT Results (Airing May 29, 2025):

– Mustafa Ali defeated Raj Singh

– After the match, John Skyler and Jason Hotch of The Good Hands attacked Singh. Tasha Steelz voiced her objections, but Ali shoved her again. Despite the ongoing tension, she remained aligned with the group.

– Lei Ying Lee defeated Ash by Elegance. Before the match, Personal Concierge cut a promo stating he was busy preparing for an Elegance Release Party and would not be at ringside.

– Masha Slamovich confronted Lei Ying Lee and issued a challenge for Against All Odds.

– Mance Warner, with Steph De Lander at ringside, defeated Bryce Hansen. Afterward, SDL declared they are coming for the TNA International Championship.

– Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford, accompanied by Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards, defeated Santino Marella and Arianna Grace. Jimmy Korderas served as the special guest referee.

Before the match, Stone set three stipulations:

  1. A ten-minute time limit draw rule

  2. Alisha Edwards would serve as guest enforcer

  3. The Cobra was banned from use

Stone pinned Grace after Edwards made the count. Tessa Blanchard did not compete, with Stone offering an excuse for her absence. The crowd responded positively to her being pulled from the bout.

– Maggie Lee has rebranded herself as "M By Elegance." Ash by Elegance was absent following her earlier loss. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace interrupted the segment, throwing champagne at Heather and M.

– In the main event, Steve Maclin successfully retained the TNA International Championship by defeating Matt Cardona.

