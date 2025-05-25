×
R-Truth Shares Hopeful Words After WWE Loss to John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
R-Truth may not have picked up the win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he did come away with a message of hope about the man who beat him. After his match against John Cena in Tampa, Florida, the veteran reflected on a key moment that hinted at a sliver of conscience still buried within the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Truth described the brief hesitation Cena showed before dealing the final blow, suggesting it revealed something deeper.

“I saw something in his eyes like he had an opportunity to take advantage of me. He didn’t do it, so he ain’t all the way gone… That’s my childhood hero, that’s my brother.

“I don’t think he really want to ruin wrestling now. This was more than a championship. This is a man’s career. This is professional wrestling’s legacy that close that cause, and that’s the truth.”

The hesitation came just as Cena lifted the WWE title in what appeared to be a plan to strike Truth. Instead, he paused, then handed the title to the referee. But the moment of mercy was short-lived. With the referee distracted, Cena landed a low blow followed by an Attitude Adjustment for the pinfall. He then struck R-Truth with the title belt after the match, leaving no doubt about where he stands for now.

