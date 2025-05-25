Bryan Danielson Appears at Independent Show Amid AEW Hiatus

Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance at an independent wrestling event as speculation continues regarding his in-ring future. The AEW star appeared at ACTION DEAN~!!!2 on May 24, where he shared an emotional in-ring hug with Blue Panther. AEW’s Hologram was also present in the ring during the moment.

Danielson has not been seen competing in AEW since WrestleDream in October 2024, where he lost to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship main event. Leading up to and following that match, Danielson hinted that his wrestling career could be nearing its end, prompting fans to question whether he has already quietly retired.

Despite his absence from the ring, Danielson remains actively involved with AEW in a backstage role, where he also serves as a disciplinary figure when necessary. While he did not get physical during his appearance, fans are left to wonder whether Danielson will step back into the ring again.

