Cody Rhodes Sends Direct Warning to John Cena and Logan Paul After WWE Return

Cody Rhodes wasted no time letting the WWE Universe, and two major rivals, know exactly where he stands following his return at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Just minutes after the show wrapped on May 24, Rhodes fired off a sharp message on social media aimed squarely at John Cena and Logan Paul.
In a brief but direct post on Twitter, Rhodes declared:
"You’ve ruined enough… See you both at #MITB"
No images, no hashtags beyond the event, and no elaboration. Just a clear signal that Cody is coming for retribution. The message arrived shortly after his dramatic return to WWE television, marking his first appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41.
Rhodes appears focused, and with Money in the Bank on the horizon, tensions are guaranteed to escalate.
You’ve ruined enough…, Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 25, 2025
See you both at #MITB
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 26th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 27th 2025
El Paso, Texas
May. 28th 2025
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 30th 2025
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jun. 2nd 2025
Denver, Colorado
Jun. 4th 2025
Bakersfield, California
Jun. 6th 2025
Leave a Comment ()