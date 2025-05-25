Cody Rhodes Sends Direct Warning to John Cena and Logan Paul After WWE Return

Cody Rhodes wasted no time letting the WWE Universe, and two major rivals, know exactly where he stands following his return at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Just minutes after the show wrapped on May 24, Rhodes fired off a sharp message on social media aimed squarely at John Cena and Logan Paul.

In a brief but direct post on Twitter, Rhodes declared:

"You’ve ruined enough… See you both at #MITB"

No images, no hashtags beyond the event, and no elaboration. Just a clear signal that Cody is coming for retribution. The message arrived shortly after his dramatic return to WWE television, marking his first appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes appears focused, and with Money in the Bank on the horizon, tensions are guaranteed to escalate.