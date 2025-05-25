×
Chelsea Green Suffers Broken Nose at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
Chelsea Green Suffers Broken Nose at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Chelsea Green may have left WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event without gold around her waist, but she left with something far more painful: a broken nose and a Twitter feed full of drama.

Following her intense Women’s United States Championship clash with Zelina Vega at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Green had fans talking after she was visibly busted open in the final moments. Vega retained her title with a top-rope Code Red, but all eyes were on Green as blood streamed from her nose in the aftermath.

Shortly after the match, Green took to social media to vent, adding her trademark flair to the chaos. “Me tonight!!! It’s absolutely INSANE!!! I was like ‘Whaaat just happened?!’ The ref turns to me and I thought he said ‘You won’ but he said ‘Your nose is broken’ and I was like ‘WHAT’ and he said ‘Your nose is broken’!!!!” she tweeted.

Still in disbelief, Green admitted, “I literally turned to the ref and said ‘You’re kidding me right?’ but no, apparently not. He said ‘You have to go to medical because your nose is broken.’”

The tweet continued in classic Chelsea style, mixing sarcasm with fire. “I’m not even mad though. Well, I am mad, but it’s the kind of mad where you have to laugh because you KNOW you were robbed!!! And I was like… IS THIS REAL LIFE OR AM I ON A HIDDEN CAMERA SHOW???”

She finished her post with humor despite the pain: “Stay tuned!!! P.S. Thinking about bangs!!! P.P.S My nose really hurts!!!”

A backstage video showed Green being helped by her allies Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, clearly distressed but still managing to keep her edge.

