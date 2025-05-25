×
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Share Special Moment After WWE SNME

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air in Tampa, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso gave fans one final moment to remember.

Rhodes, appearing for the first time since WrestleMania 41, took the mic and told the crowd, “There is nothing better than the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to send us home here in Tampa, which is Rhodes Country.”

Uso, who had just defeated Logan Paul to retain his title, came out wearing Cody’s jacket. He thanked the crowd and reflected on his early days in Florida. “My beginnings in a WWE ring started here in Tampa,” he said. “I had an apartment right off Fletcher Avenue and had a few run-ins with Hillsborough County police,” he added, getting laughs from the crowd.

He closed the show with a message to the kids in attendance, saying, “Listen to your parents and take a bath when they ask you to.”

The unscripted moment ended a night that marked Rhodes’ return to WWE TV and set the stage for his upcoming tag team match at Money in the Bank alongside Jey Uso.


