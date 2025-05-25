Drew McIntyre Written Off WWE TV Following Steel Cage Loss

Drew McIntyre’s future on WWE television is uncertain following his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The brutal Steel Cage match ended with Priest delivering a vicious Con-Chair-To to McIntyre before walking out of the cage for the win. McIntyre was left unconscious, signaling more than just a storyline defeat.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre is expected to be off WWE programming for the foreseeable future. The report notes that he has been “working hurt for some time,” and the match at Saturday’s event is believed to have been the final bout of his current run.

Backstage sources indicate McIntyre will now take extended time away to recover, with no timeline set for his return. His physical condition had already raised concerns following a punishing showing at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, where Triple H issued a post-show update about the toll that match took on him.

