Chad Gable vs. Vikingo Announced for Worlds Collide

Another high-profile clash has been confirmed for WWE and AAA’s upcoming Worlds Collide event.
During the Saturday Night’s Main Event special, it was revealed that El Hijo del Vikingo will face Chad Gable in singles action. Vikingo was seen sitting in the crowd at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, teasing his involvement before the announcement was made official.
This bout continues the inter-promotional theme of Worlds Collide and adds another chapter to Chad Gable’s ongoing feud with WWE’s luchador contingent. Gable has been appearing under both his real name and as his masked alter ego, El Grande Americano. At Backlash, Americano interfered in Penta’s Intercontinental Championship match, delivering a loaded-mask headbutt from the top rope while the referee was distracted. He struck again on the following episode of Raw, dragging Penta into the crowd before landing another headbutt that cost the luchador his match.
The first official match for Worlds Collide was confirmed the night before on SmackDown, with Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) set to battle AAA’s El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.
WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide
Saturday, June 7 – 3 p.m. ET – Streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel
Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, & Berto) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown & Pagano
Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
