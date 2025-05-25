×
Chad Gable vs. Vikingo Announced for Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
Another high-profile clash has been confirmed for WWE and AAA’s upcoming Worlds Collide event.

During the Saturday Night’s Main Event special, it was revealed that El Hijo del Vikingo will face Chad Gable in singles action. Vikingo was seen sitting in the crowd at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, teasing his involvement before the announcement was made official.

This bout continues the inter-promotional theme of Worlds Collide and adds another chapter to Chad Gable’s ongoing feud with WWE’s luchador contingent. Gable has been appearing under both his real name and as his masked alter ego, El Grande Americano. At Backlash, Americano interfered in Penta’s Intercontinental Championship match, delivering a loaded-mask headbutt from the top rope while the referee was distracted. He struck again on the following episode of Raw, dragging Penta into the crowd before landing another headbutt that cost the luchador his match.

The first official match for Worlds Collide was confirmed the night before on SmackDown, with Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) set to battle AAA’s El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.

WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide
Saturday, June 7 – 3 p.m. ET – Streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel

  • Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, & Berto) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown & Pagano

  • Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

⚡ Events

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

