Evolution 2 Confirmed: WWE’s All-Women’s Event Returns This Summer

WWE confirmed the long-anticipated return of its groundbreaking all-women’s Premium Live Event, Evolution, during tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast. The announcement came via an on-air promo that revealed WWE will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia this July for a special weekend of programming.

Following the next Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, the second-ever Evolution event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The timing of the event makes for a major weekend in the wrestling calendar, especially as AEW is scheduled to host All In Texas on the same weekend.

Fans have been waiting years for a sequel to the original Evolution, which took place on October 28, 2018. That show was headlined by Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella and featured top talent from WWE’s past and present. Hints of a follow-up have been circulating for some time, including a possible spoiler from Nikki Bella herself, though she later denied revealing anything official.

Now, it is official: Evolution 2 is set, and WWE is doubling down on summer spectacle with one of its most celebrated women's events returning to the spotlight.