John Cena Interferes in WWE Title Bout, Cody Rhodes Returns at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event,

Jey Uso defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Logan Paul started strong, landing a blockbuster from the top rope followed by a crossbody to the outside before the action cut to a commercial break. After the break, Paul remained in control until Jey Uso rallied with a comeback. Paul managed to counter a top rope splash attempt with a roll-up, and later went for a moonsault, but Uso got the knees up.

Jey followed up with a pop-up Samoan splash, but only got a near fall. Paul turned the tide again by ripping off the turnbuckle pad, sending Jey to the floor, and catching him mid-dive with a punch. Paul attempted a Buckshot Lariat, but Uso countered with a superkick. Paul responded by throwing Jey into the exposed buckle and landing a punch, but Jey kicked out at two.

Uso hit another superkick followed by a top rope splash, but before he could seal the win, John Cena ran down and attacked Jey, causing chaos. Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance to even the odds, brawling with Cena and eventually hitting him with the Cross Rhodes.

With Cena neutralized, Jey hit a spear on Paul and connected with one final splash to score the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Cody Rhodes grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd. He said Cena had ruined enough and declared, “I’m back.” He then made it clear he would see everyone at Money in the Bank.