John Cena Interferes in WWE Title Bout, Cody Rhodes Returns at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event,

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
Jey Uso defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Logan Paul started strong, landing a blockbuster from the top rope followed by a crossbody to the outside before the action cut to a commercial break. After the break, Paul remained in control until Jey Uso rallied with a comeback. Paul managed to counter a top rope splash attempt with a roll-up, and later went for a moonsault, but Uso got the knees up.

Jey followed up with a pop-up Samoan splash, but only got a near fall. Paul turned the tide again by ripping off the turnbuckle pad, sending Jey to the floor, and catching him mid-dive with a punch. Paul attempted a Buckshot Lariat, but Uso countered with a superkick. Paul responded by throwing Jey into the exposed buckle and landing a punch, but Jey kicked out at two.

Uso hit another superkick followed by a top rope splash, but before he could seal the win, John Cena ran down and attacked Jey, causing chaos. Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance to even the odds, brawling with Cena and eventually hitting him with the Cross Rhodes.

With Cena neutralized, Jey hit a spear on Paul and connected with one final splash to score the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Cody Rhodes grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd. He said Cena had ruined enough and declared, “I’m back.” He then made it clear he would see everyone at Money in the Bank.

⚡ Events

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

