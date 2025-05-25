Damian Priest Survives Steel Cage War with Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The long-brewing rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre came to a violent head inside a steel cage at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, delivering a physical and punishing contest that left both men battered, and one walking out victorious.
Before the cage door could even shut, McIntyre launched a preemptive attack on Priest, setting the tone for what would be an unforgiving battle. Once the bell rang, McIntyre wasted no time asserting dominance, weaponizing both the cage and a steel chair in the early stages.
Priest weathered the storm and slowly clawed his way back into the fight. A high-impact turning point came when McIntyre thwarted an escape attempt with a massive superplex off the top rope, drawing gasps from the crowd.
McIntyre appeared to have the match in hand after landing a powerful Claymore, but Priest somehow kicked out. With momentum swinging back and forth, McIntyre tried to finish the job with a chair-assisted Claymore, only for Priest to evade and turn the tide.
In a brutal twist, Priest delivered a Con-Chair-To inside the ring before calmly walking through the cage door to claim victory.
Winner: Damian Priest
