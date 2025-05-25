John Cena Defeats R-Truth in Emotional and Unexpected Encounter at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena embraced his new heel persona once again during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, taking on R-Truth in a non-title singles match that proved to be equal parts parody, emotion, and betrayal.
Cena’s entrance was stripped of fanfare, no pyro, no signature hype, just a slow, calculated walk to the ring. He made ring announcer Lillian Garcia call him “The Greatest of All Time,” setting the tone for what was to follow.
R-Truth arrived to a thunderous ovation from the crowd, hilariously mocking Cena’s classic entrance in full cosplay. The match began lightheartedly, with Truth playfully mimicking Cena’s moveset, including a spot-on Five Knuckle Shuffle and a near-execution of the Attitude Adjustment.
However, the match’s tone shifted as Cena appeared to tease a moment of vulnerability or even a possible moment of redemption. Instead, he went low, literally. Delivering a sudden low blow, Cena sealed the win with a dirty finish, drawing immediate heat from the live audience.
Winner: John Cena
