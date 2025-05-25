Zelina Vega Survives In Successful Title Defense at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Zelina Vega successfully defended the Women’s United States Championship against Chelsea Green at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, overcoming outside interference and a brutal start to her first title defense.

Before the match, Chelsea Green was seen backstage rallying confidence, joined by her newly assembled faction, The Secret Hervice, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. The trio made their way to the ring with purpose, eager to make a statement. Vega entered to a warm reception, proudly carrying the title she recently captured.

Green launched an immediate and aggressive assault, dropping Vega with a powerbomb on the outside that left the champion reeling early. From there, she grounded Vega with a series of tight holds and controlled the pace in the corner. However, the numbers game soon came into play. Alba Fyre provided a key distraction at ringside, and Piper Niven even pulled Vega from the top rope when the referee’s back was turned.

Despite being outnumbered and physically worn down, Vega dug deep. She seized an opening and countered Green’s momentum with a sudden Code Red, catching everyone off guard. The crowd erupted as the referee counted the three, confirming Vega’s victory.

Zelina Vega remains the Women’s United States Champion, surviving The Secret Hervice’s mind games and interference to hold onto her title in dramatic fashion.