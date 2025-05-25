Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Triumph at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

CM Punk and Sami Zayn squared off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The action kicked off with Zayn and Rollins in the ring. Things quickly spilled to the outside where Zayn was launched to the floor and then taken out by a Bron Breakker clothesline off the apron that drove him through a table. Once the action resumed, Punk got the hot tag and turned the momentum, unloading with several of his signature attacks. He connected with a sunset flip powerbomb to Rollins for a near fall, followed by a bulldog on Seth while simultaneously hitting a clothesline on Breakker. Punk followed up with a flying elbow drop but only managed a two-count.

Rollins responded after a brief distraction, landing a Pedigree on Punk, though Zayn managed to break up the pin. Zayn then hurled Breakker out of the ring and nailed a moonsault to the floor. After another commercial break, Zayn delivered a top rope DDT to Rollins, while Punk dove to the outside to wipe out Seth again. Zayn then hit Breakker with an exploder suplex into the corner.

As the match reached its closing moments, Paul Heyman grabbed Zayn’s foot, drawing a warning from the referee. That brief distraction allowed Bronson Reed to charge in and spear Punk through the barricade. Back in the ring, Breakker drilled Zayn with a spear to seal the win for his team.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker