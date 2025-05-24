×
Eric Bischoff Applauds Darby Allin's Mount Everest Triumph

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2025
Eric Bischoff has given high praise to AEW’s Darby Allin for accomplishing something far beyond the wrestling ring, reaching the summit of Mount Everest. Speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff recalled hearing about Allin’s ambitions years before they came to life and admitted he was skeptical given the notorious difficulty of the climb.

“When I first heard about it, I went, Yeah, you know, I watched a lot of documentaries about people who have attempted to climb Mount Everest. It’s not like, you know something you just decide to go do on a weekend… I told my daughter. Man, I don’t know if I would take that one on, just because the odds of success are so slim, but he did it. Man, hats off to him,” Bischoff said.

He went on to stress just how demanding the expedition is physically, yes, but even more so mentally.

“It’s an amazing physical and mental accomplishment. I think mentally, it’s probably even more so than the physical challenges, I think, mentally to be able to overcome that everything you have to do to get to that summit.”

Bischoff also recognized how this achievement reflects Allin’s drive and character, noting that while AEW may have helped shape Allin’s career, this journey is a testament to his personal strength.

“AEW and Tony Khan may have changed his life, but he’s changed it as well, because he’ll take this success and everything it took to get to that success, he’ll be able to take that discipline, that experience and that passion with him and anything else that he does. So hats off to him.”

