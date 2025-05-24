Karrion Kross Pitched Revival of WWE’s Corporate Ministry Faction

Karrion Kross has never been short on dark and ambitious ideas for wrestling storylines, and it turns out one of his most intriguing pitches involved reviving a notorious WWE faction from the Attitude Era.

While speaking with Steve Fall on 10 Count, Kross revealed that he once had serious plans to bring back the Corporate Ministry, the infamous 1999 alliance that combined Vince McMahon’s Corporation with The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. According to Kross, the concept gained traction behind the scenes.

“I had ideas about bringing back the Corporate Ministry. That was, that was one of my final ideas that I had. And I had a series of writers on board for that. They thought it was a very good idea.“

Kross clarified that his version would not simply be a retread. Instead, he envisioned a modernized twist that would resonate with current cultural themes.

“There’s always these conspiracy theories about esoteric businesses and stuff like that, and cults and like evil companies and stuff like that. I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff.”

Although the idea never came to fruition, Kross’ take on a reimagined Corporate Ministry paints a picture of what could have been a provocative and unique faction in WWE today.