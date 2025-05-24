×
Legado Del Fantasma to Face AAA Trio at WWE Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2025
Legado Del Fantasma to Face AAA Trio at WWE Worlds Collide

The first official match for WWE Worlds Collide 2025 is locked in, and it promises to deliver high-intensity action with international flair.

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Legado Del Fantasma, Angel, Berto, and Santos Escobar, will square off against AAA icons El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano. The announcement came via a backstage video where Escobar addressed Angel and Berto, expressing his belief in their potential despite their visible hesitation.

Escobar explained that this was not a routine pep talk. Instead, he framed it as a chance for Legado Del Fantasma to step into AAA’s world and show the audience what WWE talent is capable of. As he raised a toast to mark the occasion, Berto quietly walked away, prompting Escobar to remark that in time, he would understand the significance of the moment.

The match is set for WWE Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will feature cross-promotional action, including stars from WWE, AAA, NXT, and TNA.

Current match confirmed for WWE Worlds Collide 2025:

Legado Del Fantasma (Angel, Berto, and Santos Escobar) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano

