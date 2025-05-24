Giulia and LA Knight Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

More Superstars have officially qualified for WWE’s upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with both the men’s and women’s lineups continuing to take shape following this week’s SmackDown.

Giulia made a major statement in her debut match, earning a coveted spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Competing in a Triple Threat bout against Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega, Giulia sealed her victory by delivering a Snow Plow to Vega and securing the pinfall. Her win marked an impressive first outing on WWE television.

Later in the show, LA Knight emerged victorious in another Triple Threat, qualifying for the Men’s Ladder Match. Knight battled Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in a fast-paced contest. After Black struck Nakamura with Black Mass while countering the Kinshasa, Knight quickly seized the opportunity by tossing Black out of the ring and pinning Nakamura to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank.

This year’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set for June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The updated lineup now features Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia in the Women’s Match. On the Men’s side, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have qualified.