×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Wyatt Sicks Return With Violent Statement on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2025
The Wyatt Sicks Return With Violent Statement on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return during the final moments of Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom reached its climax, the lights suddenly went out just as Montez Ford was heading to the top rope for a frog splash. When the lights came back on, all members of The Wyatt Sicks were standing in the ring.

The group launched an all-out assault, taking down both competing teams before turning their attention to DIY, who had been ringside after interfering in the match. The chaos concluded with Uncle Howdy delivering a Sister Abigail to Johnny Gargano.

In a haunting tribute, the faction then assembled in the center of the ring around a birthday cake, paying homage to the late Bray Wyatt on what would have been his birthday. The segment ended with the group posing solemnly in front of the cake.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of The Wyatt Sicks in 2025. They had been absent from WWE television since December 2024, sparking months of speculation about when, or if, they would ever return.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy