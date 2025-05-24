The Wyatt Sicks Return With Violent Statement on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return during the final moments of Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom reached its climax, the lights suddenly went out just as Montez Ford was heading to the top rope for a frog splash. When the lights came back on, all members of The Wyatt Sicks were standing in the ring.

The group launched an all-out assault, taking down both competing teams before turning their attention to DIY, who had been ringside after interfering in the match. The chaos concluded with Uncle Howdy delivering a Sister Abigail to Johnny Gargano.

In a haunting tribute, the faction then assembled in the center of the ring around a birthday cake, paying homage to the late Bray Wyatt on what would have been his birthday. The segment ended with the group posing solemnly in front of the cake.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of The Wyatt Sicks in 2025. They had been absent from WWE television since December 2024, sparking months of speculation about when, or if, they would ever return.