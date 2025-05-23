TNA Under Siege Results - May 23, 2025

Tonight, Under Siege are LIVE from Brampton, Ontario! As always, Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan will bring us the call!

-On Before the Bell, Sheriff Stone and Santino Marella exchanged words, and Marella called him a SON OF A GUN! In the ring, a match between Rosemary and Xia Brookside was thrown out when Brookside went HAM on Rosemary and then security with a belt. Rehwoldt and Hannifan run down the card for tonight, saying that Ace Austin suffered an injury, when in reality, he left the company. They say that Francis and Santana will be the opener when we finally get to be…

UNDER SIEGE!!!

Opening promo to hype up what we are about to see. It’s possible that this was shown on Before the Bell, but IIBH, I had the actual feed on and only heard audio from the Marella-Stone exchange on to the Rosemary-Brookside match.

Mike Santana enters through the crowd to kick this show off proper!

Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

Francis tells darling (the ring announcer) that you look great, and NGL, she totally does. Speaking of Francis, he is out with KC Navarro, and he’s on a crutch. He knows everyone paid their hard earn money to see him get his hands on Santana, but unfortunately, he hurt himself getting out of his limo too fast and he suffered turf toe. He knows that the fans are stupid because they support the Maple Leafs, and they don’t show up in game sevens. He tells Navarro that he will face Santana instead!

Santana pulls Navarro into the ring and lays a beating on him. Navarro tries to duck Santana, but Mike goes up and over as we trade counters. Santana drops Navarro and hits a back splash in the corner. Santana with an elbow drop, cover for a two count. Santana rips the TNA shirt off of Navarro and throws it into the ground. The Three Amigos have been initiated! Cover for a two count. EDDIE chants. It’ll never get old. Navarro tries to fight back, but he runs into a back elbow. Santana with the pin for a two count. Big chop in the corner by Santana causes Navarro to collapse. ONE MORE TIME, chant the fans, so Santana obliges them, much to the chagrin of Navarro.

KC takes the ref, and Francis tries to trip up Santana. Navarro sneaks in and hits a 619 to Santana! Tornado DDT from KC, cover for a two count. Navarro with flying fists and a big Irish Whip. Navarro with a double stomp to Santana, the cover for a two count. KC looking for another DDT, but Santana cuts it off and hits a huge sit out front slam! Apparently, this is also KC’s tenth year in the business, and he’s going to celebrate it by getting his arse beat! Santana goes corner-to-corner and ends with an enziguri. ROLLING BUCK FIFTY FROM SANTANA! Cover. 2.5! TNA chants. Santana signals this is the end, but he runs into a thrust kick from Navarro. He gives one back though. Counters ensue, but KC off the shoulders and he hits a spin kick to Santana. Cover for a two count. Corner boot from KC. Navarro to the top, FROG SPLASH! The cover, two count! SANTANA chants as KC looks like he has seen a ghost. Santana counters, STB is countered by a roll up for a two count. Navarro jumps into Santana’s arms from the second rope, Buckle Bomb! CANNONBALL! Cover, another two count.

THIS IS AWESOME CHANTS, and the crowd is alive tonight! The elbow pad comes off. STB, but KC collapses to the mat. Santana grabs Navarro despite the ref checking on him. SPIN THE BLOCK! That’s game!

WINNER: Mike Santana

Post-match, Santana picks up Navarro and shows respect, but Francis is in, and he hits Santana with his crutch! Navarro reluctantly attacks Santana at the insistence of Francis. They leave the ring, as the Drama King says that all the good vibes healed AJ and it’s a miracle lol.

We run down the rest of the card, as my Pacers are up 19-9 with five left in the first. I hope they keep this up and they stop being the Pacer Makers lol.

Gabby Laspisa is filling in for Gia Miller, who is on vacation. She wants to introduce some guy who is the head of Brampton’s board, and the fans boo him lol. he wants the boos lol. They have their city councilor here too, and he gets booed lol. The mascot for the Brampton Honey Badgers, Hammer, is here though, and he gets a HUGE ovation! He just gave us wise words! We are all blessed!

We get a video package, documenting the struggles of Cody Deaner and what this match means for him against Eddie Edwards tonight. His contract is up, but if he can beat “Edward Edwards”, he has a strong case to get an extension. Apparently, he was the ONLY wrestler to not win a match in 2024? That’s wild.

In the back now, Deaner is looking at the screen. Here comes Eric Young. he tells Deaner he has been here before, and he is still standing. Good luck. They fist bump, and EY leaves.

Eddie Edwards W/Alisha Edwards vs. Cody Deaner

The bell rings, as the fans are behind Cody. I wouldn’t have guessed he was from Ontario; I still remember him having a southern accent, wearing his hat backwards, and being married to ODB.

Edwards wants to flex to start, but Deaner gives as good as he gets. Edwards runs over Deaner with a back elbow, then slaps him back down to the mat. Edwards chokes Deaner in the ropes, and Alisha grabs the beard of Deaner. She’s warned by the ref, but she’s still here. Short arm lariat from Edwards, the cover for a two count. Edwards with cross face blows to the face of Deaner. FUCK THE SYSTEM chants. Edwards with a chin lock now. Deaner back to his feet and he clotheslines Edwards to the floor. Deaner takes flight and hits a crossbody to the floor! Edwards is like, nah, m8, and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the apron to Cody!

Eddie back in, he is willing to take the count out. Deaner makes it in at the count of nine, as Edwards continues the assault. Deaner back to his feet, Edwards with forearms. Deaner with a back body drop to stop the offense. Edwards back up, a chop is eaten by Deaner! Another one has no effect! Nor does the third one! It’s Deaner’s turn for offense! Lariats galore! Bulldog! Deaner goes to the top, but Edwards kicks him in the back of the neck. Edwards goes up top, SUPERPLEX! He keeps hold and hits the Tiger Driver! The cover, 2.8!

Edwards sends Deaner to the floor and jaws with a rather large man at ring side. SLICED BREED ON THE FLOOR FROM DEANER! He sends Eddie back in and goes up top again! Cross Body! The cover, 2.5! Deaner wants the DDT, but Alisha is on the apron. Eddie uses the distraction to put his System ring on! He clocks Deaner The cover, 2.99999999999! Eddie looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear! Edwards with chops, but Deaner blocks the last one, he wails away on Eddie. LOW BLOW FROM ALISHA WHILE EDDIE HAS THE REF! BOSTON KNEE PARTY. GOODBYE DEANER.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards

The System come down to the rink. Brian Myers says he wants to wish him all the best when he’s working at a gas station tomorrow. JDC says no one cares about Deaner, not his wife, his kids, his country, no one, no leave! Moose says you used to be a hero to all of these idiots, but now, you’re jobless. Freaking jobless. And just like “all these idiots in Canada”, just like all these losers, you’re nothing but a big fat loser. I’m glad Moose knows more than one word.

The Northern Armory are here. Eric Young wants to know how long they were going to let this go on? Making fun of these people, making fun of their country. They were born here, they were raised here, we cut our teeth here. I don’t know how long you thought it would go on, but we’re here to shut your loud, arrogant, pompous, American asses. They propose the three of them come down with Hammer, since The System has their own Honey Badger! You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!

The System leave the ring, but apparently, commentary has been told that this match WILL happen!

The Northern Armory vs. JDC, Brian Myers, and Moose

JDC and Judas Icarus to start us off. JDC is in control, until Williams sits him in the corner. Big uppercut from Icarus. Travis Williams in now, he has kicks and chops for JDC. JDC escapes and tags in Myers, but Williams puts a sleeper on. Icarus back in, he hits a thrust kick and covers Myers for a two count. Moose in now, he wants Young in the ring. EY obliges; he enters and looks for a headlock. Young tries to shoulder tackle Moose, but he doesn’t budge. EY does, though, when Moose hits him. EY under cuts him and tags in Williams. The fans are singing their national anthem now as Icarus goes the pin, Moose out at two. Alisha on the apron, CANADA chants, and Moose hits a big boot to Icarus.

JDC in now, uppercuts to Icarus. Running back splash, cover for a two count. Myers tags in, belly-to-back suplex to Icarus. Cover for a two count. Myers puts on a chin lock; Icarus quickly fights out of it only to get dropped to the mat. Moose in now as he stomps away on Icarus. Another quick tag to bring JDC in. He takes Icarus to their corner with punches, Myers in now. Moose with another quick tag and kicks Icarus in the ribs. Icarus tries to sneak between the legs of Moose, but he isn’t having any of that. Myers in, he taunts their opponents and grounds Icarus with a chin lock. Icarus back to his feet, he tries to fight back, but Myers hits a flatliner. Myers knocks Williams from the apron, but he runs into a boot and a SPEAR from Icarus.

Moose and Young get the tag. EY tees off on everyone from the System. Moose sends EY up and over, but EY back in and he hits a top rope elbow to Moose. Cover, two count. Young goes up again, but Moose stops that. The rest of the Armory are in! DOUBLE POWERBOMB TO MOOSE! DOUBLE SUICIDE DIVES TO MYERS AND JDC ON THE FLOOR! THE PRETIEST ELBOW DROP FROM YOUNG! MOOSE KICKS OUT AT 2.9! SPEAR by Moose! The cover, but Icarus breaks up the pin! Myers takes care of him, but Williams with a lariat to Myers. JDC takes care of Williams, Young drops him. Another Moose spear is cut off by Young. EY has Moose up, Death Valley Driver! TNA chants. Moose trips up Young in the corner. Alisha pulls out a kendo stick, Hammer tries to stop her, but Alisha canes him! That’s animal abuse! Moose with the kendo stick, but those guys from earlier disarm Moose! PILEDRIVER BY YOUNG! THE COVER, THAT’S GAME!

WINNER: The Northern Armory

The councilman, Hammer, and the Armory celebrate as they head up the ramp.

The Knockouts Tag Team Titles match is up next, and remember, if Dani Luna and Jody Threat lose, they will disband forever. FOREVER!

We see Harley Hudson and Myla Grace, the newest signings to the TNA Roster!

Match by Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (C) vs. Spitfire

The Personal Concierge Iceman is here! He says Ash and Heather will do to Spitfire what the Florida Panthers did to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he rips up a Maple Leafs flag. He even does a mock Road Dogg impersonation! I remember seeing him at MLW, I’m a fan! Heather and Ash are dressed as Mounties, and NGL, it’s amazing!

The bell rings, and Spitfire take it to the Elegance. Spitfire grab a table and set it up at ring side. Ash fights off Luna, while Heather has hair spray that she aims at the eyes of Threat. Heather and Ash take Threat up the ramp now, and Ash has a stop sign a hockey stick! Threat moves, and Ash hits Heather with the stick! She clocks Ash with the stick and grabs some chairs. Heather and Ash set up the chairs on the ramp, and Heather catches Luna with the stop sign and a satellite DDT!

Threat reverses Ash and hits a suplex into the chairs! Heather grabs Threat by the hair and rams her into the ring. USE THE TABLE chants. Threat tries to fight off them off as Ash yells at the parents of Threat at ring side. THE MAKEOVER TO THREAT! Heather rolls Threat into the ring and Ash hits her with a drop kick. Luna in with the chair, but she eats a super kick from Heather. Luna with a drop toe hold to Ash into the chair! Stomp from the top from Heather to Luna! The cover, two count. Ice Man gives his girls a belt, and they use it to tie Luna to the corner. They send Threat out of the ring. Heather with a cartwheel elbow, but Luna was fooling them! She hits Heather with a back suplex.

Threat back in the ring with chairs, but Ash cuts her off. Ice Man gives the kendo stick to Ash, she gets whacked. Threat grabs Heather by the tights and drops her on the floor. BLUE THUNDER BOMB BY LUNA TO ASH ON THE CHAIRS! The cover, 2.5! USE THE TABLE chants again lol. Threat uses an umbrella to block a baby powder attack. Okay, that was clever. She doesn’t see Ice Man, who throws a glitter bomb in the eyes of Threat! Ash has a Champaign bottle and smashes it over the head of Luna. Ice Man is doing the Wunderkind dance on the apron! Threat catches him and slams him on the floor.

Back in the ring, she tries to pin Heather, but Ash hits her in the back with the feathery stop sign. Ash has a bag, it’s rhinestones! Well, that’s something. DOUBLE STOMP FROM THE TOP BY HEATHER ONTO THE RHINESTONES! The cover, Luna breaks it up. Luna has Heather on the apron, but Ice Man pulls her to safety. Maggie Lee is here! A big boot sends Luna to the floor! Luna is set up on the table, Ash to the top, splash through the table! Rarified Air by Ash! The cover, and that’s it for Spitfire.

WINNER: Heather and Ash by Elegance (Still Champions)

We see the end of the Rosemary and Xia Brookside match from Before the Bell. Brookside in the back. She said she wanted her to break. That she wasn’t enough. She broke, okay? She hit her with it again, and again. Rosemary, you wanted this, you wanted her to break. Whatever happens next, this is on you, BITCH!

Hannifan again says that Ace Austin has a knee injury, which flies in the face of reports that he is gone from the company. So, I don’t know what the truth is, to be honest with you. We see the events of Impact last night, as Mustafa Ali wrecked the knee of Austin.

Order 4 vs. The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell, and ??? Before we get the mystery partner, John Skyler wants to know what happened to Austin? Oh, that’s right, Mr. Ali took care of him. Do like these stupid Canadians do, and take the L, take the easy way out. Zachary Wentz cuts him off, you want to do this 4-on-3, let’s do it! Someone comes out and asks Ali why he hasn’t called him back or answered his texts. Apparently, its Campaign Singh. Let him cook, Brampton. He carried his bags, and he catered to him. he realized that he nothing more than a narcist with a God Complex, and he is here to tell him that in his hometown of Brampton. He is a B-Town Boy, representing in TNA. He just wanted to tell him that what he told him proves that he is nothing more than a piece of shit.

The bell rings, and Singh goes for Ali, and the Rascalz wipe out The Great Hands on the floor. Hartwell and Steelz in the ring. Steelz hits some uppercuts, but Hartwell picks her up and throws on the top rope. Cover by Hartwell for a two count. Wentz and Skyler are in now. Wentz and Miguel hold Skyler open for Singh to hit the WASSUP spot. Skyler “accidently” knocks Ali off the apron, and Singh takes care of him. Jason Hotch in, but Singh runs through him. Steelz jumps into the arms of Singh, as the Great Hands take out the Rascalz on the apron. Singh is held up on the outside, and Ali hits a double stomp on the floor.

Skyler tags in, Singh tries to fight out of the Order 4 corner, but Ali tags in and they hit a double team neck and back breaker. Ali with a roll into a splash, cover for a two count on Singh. Singh with a HUGE lariat, leveling Ali. Steelz and Hartwell get the tags. Hartwell, not content taking down Steelz, kicks the Great Hands off the apron. Ali grabs her by the hair, allowing Steelz to roll her up for a two count. Spine on the Pine by Hartwell! The cover, Ali breaks it up. Everyone in, they’re going to hit their shit! Ali is left standing in the middle of the ring after he hits a release German on Miguel. He goes after Singh, but Skyler is in. Wentz in now, here comes Hotch now. The ladies are in, but they climb the pile of men and fight each other! HARTWELL WITH A CUTTER TO STEELZ, AND THE GUYS FALL LIKE TOY SOLIDERS. Wow, just, wow, super creative! THIS IS AWESOME chants. Hartwell looking Hurts Don’t it, but Steelz with a double stomp. Migel and Singh take care of the Great Hands. Wentz with a sky twist plancha to the floor! Singh and Ali are left in the ring. Ali with the Bell Clap to Singh. He uses the ropes to try and cheat, but the Rascalz break that up. 4-on-1 situation is cut off by the Great Hands. Baseball slide by Ali to Hartwell! The Favor from the Great Hands to Singh! 450 Splash from Ali! That’s game!

WINNER: Order 4

Post-match, Ali looks to beat down Singh some more. Steelz tries to stop him, but he shoves her to the floor. He walks away as Hanifan screams what’s wrong with you. Ali wants on the ramp for everyone else to join him, and they walk up the ramp together.

Santino Marella and Ariana Grace are in the back. All the preparation has come down to this. He knows that Tessa is nasty and mean. Grace knows. Santino tells her to go out there and show us what you have. Tessa has done nothing but underestimate her since day one. But tonight, Grace is going to beat her ass. Marella is shocked by this, SON OF A GUN!

Promo for Border Wars, complete with someone who looks like Casey Jones.

We get the Bioflex Injury report. Ace Austin will be out indefinitely with ak nee injury. Trick Williams also has a knee injury thanks to Elijah and Joe Hendry. Frankie Kazarian had a possible concussion, but he has been cleared. Steve Maclin has a skull fracture, and hence their match tonight will not happen.

Steve Maclin in the back. You don’t come out of a dog collar match with Eric Young unscathed. He came out of the match with a skull fracture, but he is bulletproof. This was all about his International Title. Matt Cardona, you want to say I’m skipping out because I have a boo-boo. Well, Maclin will be ready at Impact this Thursday, and he will teach him a lesson.

We see former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas at ring side before the next match.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Ariana Grace w/Santino Marella

Robert Stone is here before the match. He hates to do this, but with a manager’s license, you’re going to have to leave the ring side area. Marella walks up the ramp as the bell rings.

Early lock-up, and Blanchard throws her down. Wrist lock by Blanchard, Grace to her feet, but Blanchard with a kick to the gut. She does the Hogan taunt, then slams Grace face first into the corner. Blanchard argues with the ref and kicks Grace to the apron. Ariana with a headbutt, but her springboard is cut off with a thrust kick from Blanchard. On the outside, Blanchard hammers away on Grace. back in the ring, Blanchard hammers away on Grace and taunts the crowds. It should be noted that Blanchard has been getting THOSE chants, but I am not going to glorify them. Just know that no one ever forgets.

Blanchard with a splash to Grace, the cover for a two count. Grace slaps Tessa in the face! She catches Blanchard on her shoulders, Blanchard gets out, but Grace hits a Belly-to-back suplex! Both women to their feet, forearms and a back elbow from Grace. Big Boot! The cover, Blanchard out at two. Blanchard runs into a kick from Grace, she goes up top, but Tessa tries to cut her off. Grace off the top, Blanchard with the CUTTER! Cover, two count. Blanchard looks like she pissed herself lol. Blanchard to the top now, but Grace cuts her off. SUPERPLEX FROM THE TOP BY GRACE! The cover, Blanchard out at two! Grace chokes Blanchard with her foot against the bottom rope. She sits Tessa on the top rope. She goes up, but Blanchard treats her head like an apple and bites it. Blanchard botches the Magnum, instead settles on the Buzzsaw. Tessa to the top now, Magnum! The cover, that’s all she wrote.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

Post-match, Santino comes back out and helps his daughter to the floor. Stone is back out, he tells Marella and his loser daughter to leave the ring side area. Security comes out and takes Marella away. Stone in the ring, he wants to introduce the next Knockout’s Champion, Victoria Crawford!

TNA Knockouts Title Match: Masha Slamovich (C) vs. Victoria Crawford w/Robert Stone

McKenzie Mitchell gives us the in-ring introductions for this match.

The bell rings, and an early lockup sees Crawford grab Masha by the hair. Slamovich responds in kind with a lariat. Crawford to the floor, Slamovich looks to fly, but Stone and Crawford back up the ramp. Stone taunts Masha, allowing Crawford to hit a pump kick. A Nothern Lights Suplex on the floor follows. Crawford rolls Slamovich back in the ring and has a headlock on. Slamovich with elbows, but Crawford throws her down by the hair. Cover for a two count. Crawford chokes Slamovich and is chastised by the ref. Crawford with forearms to Slamovich, a snap suplex follows. Cover for a two count. Crawford tries a second time, again it’s a two count. Slamovich cuts off a charge from Crawford, hits the up kick. Release German from Masha. Cover for a two count. Requiem is countered, Stone grabs the foot of Masha, allowing Crawford to hit a Package Piledriver! The cover, kick out at two!

Stone puts the title in the corner and distracts the ref. Crawford with the title, but the ref sees it and it’s a tug of war. Masha accidently wipes out the ref, and Crawford hits Slamovich with the title. Stone tells her to finish it, as Crawford looks for a second Package Piledriver. It’s countered into a Snowplow from Masha! The cover, but the ref is still dead, Ollie! Crawford rolls up Masha, the ref is magically okay, but Masha kicks out at two. REQIUEM FROM MASHA! THE COVER, THAT’S GAME!

WINNER: Masha Slamovich (Still Champion)

Masha has the mic post-match. Ever since she got here, she has set herself on course to be the best wrestler in this ring. She is looking for a real challenger, someone who is blood thirsty like her. Lei Ying Lee, she has her respect, and she wants to face her for the Knockouts Title. what do you say?

The artist formerly known as Xia Lee is quick to come out in response. She looks really good with her fedora and black coat on.

Stone asks if this is for real. Wrestlers just can’t go around making matches. Only Sheriff Stone can make matches. Listen, he gets it, you want a Knockouts Title match, but you have to earn it, this Thursday on Impact. Stone and Crawford head out, as Masha and Lei shake hands.

We see highlights from this past week’s NXT, as Trick Williams had a rap song for Joe Hendry. Joe, of course, had his own concert in response. We see that, this Sunday at Battleground, Hendry will defend the TNA Title against Williams.

The commentators want to take a moment to pay homage and respect to Sabu. We get a video package for the late, great, Sabu, made up of his matches and moments from the early NWA-TNA days to his return for Hardcore Justice in, I want to say 2009 maybe? A real nice touch from TNA, for sure.

Next up, the Tag Team Titles are on the line!

TNA Tag Team Title Match: Nick and Ryan Nemeth (C) vs. Matt Hardy and Leon Slater

I think everyone knows this by now, but Jeff Hardy cannot compete in Canada due to his past arrests, so Slater is subbing in for him tonight.

The bell rings, as Hardy and Nick start us off. DELETE chants, as Hardy indicates what he wants to do to the former Dolph Ziggler. Hardy with a side headlock to Nick. Off the ropes, shoulder tackle by Hardy. Headlock takeover by Hardy. Nick back to his feet and hits a back suplex. Undeterred, Hardy puts on another headlock. Slater gets the tag, as he resumes the headlock on Nick. Slater uses the corner to tornado around and keeps the headlock on. Ryan Nemeth comes in, so that draws Hardy in. Both champions are dropped to the floor by the challengers. They regroup on the floor, and sucker Slater into their corner. Ryan now in the ring, Slater wrenches the arm and tags Hardy in. Hardy with the double axe handle from the second rope. DELETE arm wrenches, Slater gets the tag. Double back elbow is followed by a leg drop and splash combination. The cover, Ryan out at two. Slater with a shotgun drop kick to Ryan in the corner. The cover, two count. Slater tries a handstand move, but Nick trips him up. Ryan sends Slater to the floor and mocks the Hardy’s dance.

Back in the ring, Ryan takes Slater to their corner. Nick gets the tag; he unloads on Slater with punches. He drags Slater’s face on the top rope. Nickl grabs him by the nose and taunts the fans as the ref warns him. Grounded choke from Nick, he slips in some rabbit punches. The champs cut off Slater from tagging in Hardy and bring him back to their corner. Ryan taunts Hardy, and back to the corner they go. DELETE chants as Nick is in and hits a swinging neckbreaker. Nick poses, he splits the uprights on Slater. The cover, two count. Ryan in, he mocks Slater trying to tag in Hardy. Ryan chokes Slater in their corner while Nick has the ref. Slater fires back, he misses an enziguri one way but hits a rebound. Slater to the corner, but Ryan drags Hardy off the apron. Okay, that was clever. Nick tags in Ryan, but Slater fights off the double team. Spiked DDT by Ryan, the cover, Slater out at two. Slater hits the springboard elbow.

FINALLY Hardy gets the tag, and he goes to work on both Nemeths. He does the DELETE turnbuckle spots to Nick, then hits a catapult into the bottom rope. It’s Ryan’s turn to get the DELETE treatment. Nick runs into the side effect! Ryan runs into the side effect. Another side effect to Nick. Matt Hardy is Oprah! Cover, Nick out at two. Twist of Fate, but Nick sends Matt into his corner, where Hardy clocks Ryan. Fameasser by Nick! The cover, Hardy out at two. Another cover, but Slater in to break it up. Slater hits a springboard cross body to Ryhan on the floor! Nick hits the Twist of Fate on Hardy! The cover, two count. Slater back in, TWIST OF SLATE! The cover, Nick kicks out at two.

Poetry in Motion attempt is foiled when Ryan pulls Nick out of the ring. It doesn’t matter, because SLATER HITS THE POETRY IN MOTION OVER THE RING POST AND TO THE FLOOR ON BOTH NEMETHS! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! ANOTHER TWICE OF FATE FROM HARDY! SWANTON INTO A 450 FROM SLATER! THE COVER, BUT RYAN SAVES THE DAY! Ryan slows up Hardy long enough for Nick to hit the Danger Zone! The cover, they retain!

WINNER: Nick and Ryan Nemeth (Still Champions)

Slammaversary, July 20th in Long Island.

Santino and Ariana in the back. He tells her she had a good showing, but that wasn’t a good showing. Santino will go to the higher ups and get Stone in the ring. Ariana, however, wants her and her dad to face Stone and Blanchard. Santino will put something on Robert, and that’s the COBRA!

Video package for the main event incoming.

Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry

Early jaw jacking from the guys. The bell rings, as Kazarian and Elijah will start things off. Kazarian out wrestles Elijah in the first exchange. Back to their feet, Elijah uses the ropes to get out of arm control. He uses the ropes again to hit an axe handle, then uses the corner to clothesline Kazarian. Hendry gets the tag, and Williams wants in. Williams wants the tag, but Kazarian flips off the fans and attacks Hendry. Hendry with a shoulder tackle and then a hip toss. Elijah gets the tag, and they hit a double team hip toss. Cover for a two count. Kazarian escapes and slaps Williams, entering him into the match. Williams with a kick and clubbing forearms to Elijah. A lariat sends Elijah to the mat. Elijah runs over Williams, but he kips up. Undaunted, Elijah floors him with a lariat. Williams duck’s punches in the corner and wiggles lol. Williams catches Elija, but he takes too long and Elijah escapes. he tags in Hendry. WE BELIEVE chants.

No Battleground preview, though, as Kazarian tags in. Elijah tags in, so Williams tags back in. Frankie and Trick argue, and Elijah takes advantage by shoving Trick into Frankie. Both men on the floor, Elijah with a senton to the floor! SHOW HENDRY up and over the corner and takes out both his opponents! Kazarian tries to walk out of the match, but Hendry and Elijah cut them off. They instead send them over the barricade and into the crowd. The brawl starts into the back of the lower level before they come back to ringside.

Back in the ring, Hendry and Elijah are in control. Elijah walks the ropes and Hendry lifts up Kazarian. Elijah walks three quarters of the ring while Hendry keeps Kazarian up. Elijah off the top and Hendry releases the suplex. That was really impressive. Williams with a low kick to Elijah, jaw breaker by Williams. Cover for a two count. It looks like Kazarian and Williams may be on the same page finally, as Kazarian with a clean tag. He taunts Elijah, then takes him back to his corner. Williams tags in, as Elijah doesn’t realize it, and he it hit with a neck breaker. Williams punches Hendry off the apron. Elijah tries to fight off Williams, but Trick with a leg lariat sends Elijah down. Elijah takes Williams to the wrong corner, and Kazarian tags in. Front chancery by Kazarian on Elijah. Elijah tries to get to his corner, he gets the tag, but Williams had the ref, so he didn’t see the tag.

REF, YOU SUCK chants as Elijah floats over Kazarian and hits a release powerbomb. Hendry and Williams are in, and Hendry is on fire! Fallaway Slam, the kip-up! Kazarian in, but Hendry hands out another Fallaway Slam and another Kip-up. He’s the Scottish Oprah! CLOSEUP TIME! Standing Ovation, Williams is out, Williams misses a side kick. Olympic Slam by Hendry, the cover, two count. Williams with a Uranage for a two count. Williams to the top, Hendry catches him and rolls through! It looked like Williams reversed Hendry with a DDT. Kazarian in now. Slingshot leg drop for a two count. Frankie thinking Chicken Wing, that is countered. Kazarian into the AA, cover for a two count.

Elijah gets the tag. Kazarian escapes and tags in Williams. Williams from the second rope, Elijah catches his face with his knee! Cover for a two count. Williams drops Elijah, then hits the Trick Shot! The cover, Hendry makes the save. Kazarian in, he takes Hendry to the floor and rams him into the ring apron. Kazarian grabs Elijah’s guitar and takes it to his corner. Williams tags him in; he misses the shot on Elijah. HIGHWAYMEN’S FAREWELL! The cover, but Williams in to break it up. Elijah rolls up Kazarian, but Williams distracts the referee. The Trick Shot, but Williams hits Kazarian! Trick is sent out of the ring. STANDING OVATION BY HENDRY! THE COVER, IT’S OVER!

WINNER: Elijah and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry

Post-match, Hendry holds up the title while he has words with Williams. And with that, we’re done!