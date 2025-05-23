WWE Smackdown Results - May 23, 20205

Tonight on SmackDown - Two Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Matches are scheduled - on the Men's side, we have Aleister Black -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- LA Knight, and on Women's side we have Zelina Vega -vs- Giulia -vs- Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) put their Tag Team Gold on the line against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), Chris Sabin takes on Tomasso Ciampa, Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso battle Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

SmackDown opens with clips of The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Jacob Fatu with JC Mateo & Solo Sikoa, and Drew McIntyre arriving at the venue. Damian Priest attacks McIntyre as he enters the building.

It's Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton comes down to the ring. She talks about how last year she was gearing up for Money in the Bank and one year later she's women's champion. She talks about defeating Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. She says whoever tries cashing in on her... Alexa Bliss interrupts Stratton. Bliss says they have never formally met, and introduces herself as an ex MiTB winner and Women's Champion. She says she needs the briefcase and it's business, it's nothing personal. Bliss tells Stratton that she better hope Bliss doesn't win as she vows to dethrone Stratton. Charlotte Flair comes out to the ring. Flair says she's known for her humility. She says she's here to humbly congratulate Stratton and then tells her that it won't last forever. Flair says she's never won Money in the Bank and when she wins, she will take the title back from Stratton and she plans on taking back the spotlight. She says when she wants something she doesn't wait, she just takes it. Stratton calls Bliss and Flair vintage and calls them the standard anc calls herself the Upgrade and reminds them it's always Tiffy Time - she drops her mic and leaves and as she's leaving Giulia comes out for her match and they cross paths.

Match 1 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair -vs- Giulia -vs- Zelina Vega

Giulia and Flair stare at each other and Vega tries to get in the middle and is knocked out of the ring by Flair. Vega runs in and rolls up Giulia for a quick one count. Flair is taken down with a headscissor and Giulia knocks Vega down. Flair and Giulia go at it and Vega joins in and is tossed by Flair. Flair chops Vega dn Giulia interrupts and chops Vega as well. Flair slams Giulia into Vega and Giulia knocks down Flair. Giulia puts Flair in a submission hold stretch and then slams Flair's face into the mat. Giulia connects with some forearms and Flair battles back with some chops. Both women clotheslines each other and Vega runs in and Vega hits a double DDT and covers Flair for a two count, and then goes and covers Giulia for two. Vega is double teamed and knocked out of the ring again. Flair kicks Giulia out of the ring as well and heads out to the floor to fight Giulia. Vega climbs the ropes and hits a middle rope moonsault onto Giulia and Flair and we cut to commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Giulia and Flair push each other in the middle of the ring and then Flair chops Giulia. Giulia fires back with a dropkick and Flair slams Giulia into the corner and covers for a near fall. Flair slaps Giulia asking her if she knows who she is and Giulia starts kicking down Giulia. Flair kicks Giulia out of the ring and Vega jumps at Flair and tries for a Hurricanrana. Flair stops it and Giulia hits a missile dropkick on Vega who is on Flair's shoulders. Giulia tries to cover both women and fails. The women all chop and kick each other. Flair and Vega are knocked down and Giulia covers Flair for two. Flair hits a high cross body on both Vega and Giulia. Vega slaps Flair in a submission hold but Giulia breaks it. Flair kicks Giulia and covers her for two. Flair punches down Vega and then walks on both Vega and Giulia and climbs the top rope. Flair hits a moonsault on both and covers both women and they kick out at two. Giulia places Flair in The Rings of Saturn and Flair breaks out of it. Vega drop kicks both women and hits 6-1-9 on both Flair and Giulia. Flair spears Giulia and covers her for a two count. Vega is tossed out of the ring by Flair, and Giulia rolls her up for a two count. Giulia goes for a dropkick but Flair hits her with Figure Four and Vega breaks it. Vega hits Code Red on Giulia and covers her, and Flair breaks that pin. Vega tries for Code Red on Flair but eats a big boot. Flair slaps Vega in a Figure 8 but Giulia stomps on Flair's knee to break the hold. Giulia hits a Northern Lights Bomb on Vega and gets the win.

Winner: Giulia

Tomasso Ciampa is backstage with Johnny Gargano. They talk about being the reason the Tag Team Division is at its best. Gargano says Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have just ridden his coattails. They talk about how Nathan Frazer and Axiom sucking up to Shelley and Sabin. Ciampa says something needs to change and he'll make that change when he takes on Sabin tonight.

Zelina Vega walks backstage holding her neck. Chelsea Green and her Green Regime call her a loser and Vega attacks Green. Michin and B-Fab come to help Vega and all six women start fighting. Nick Aldis comes in and separates them and Michin asks for her and B-Fab to fight The Secret Hervice and Aldis agrees.

Match 2: Tomasso Ciampa w/Johnny Gargano -vs- Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley

We get the bell, Sabin and Ciampa lock up and Sabin is pushed into the corner. Sabin armdrags Ciampa and then men circle each other. Sabin puts Ciampa in a headlock and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Ciampa is slammed down again and Sabin gets him in an arm bar. Ciampa is put in waist lock wrist hold and he tries to counter but Sabin is relentless. Sabin is punched and swung into the corner and then stomped on. Gargano talks smack to Sabin and Ciampa chops Sabin and jumps on his face. Ciampa covers Sabin for two and then stomps on his hands. Sabin takes down Ciampa with a headscissors and a facebuster. Ciampa DDT's Sabin off the ropes and then the action spills outside and Ciampa slams Sabin into the barricades and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Ciampa has Sabin in a headlock and Sabin powers out of it with some forearms. Sabin kicks Ciampa and Ciampa kicks Sabin back and he lands on the middle ropes. Sabin hits a bulldog on Ciampa and both men are now laid out in the middle of the ring. Sabin kicks Ciampa and clotheslines him. Sabin kicks Ciampa again and Ciampa blocks it but is then hit with a back suplex. Sabin kicks Ciampa down and covers for a near fall. Ciampa rolls out of the ring and Sabin goes to kick Ciampa on the apron but Ciampa moves and they then exchange chops. Ciampa connects with a cradle driver on the apron on Sabin and then covers him for two in the ring. Ciampa sets up Sabin for A Fairytale Ending, but Sabin hits a Dragon Screw. Sabin hits springboard DDT and covers Ciampa for a two count. Gargano gets on the apron and distracts Sabin and Shelley tries to get involved. Ciampa hits Shelley and Sabin rolls up Ciampa for a near fall. Ciampa rolls out of the ring and Sabin splashes out to everyone and then sends Ciampa back in the ring. Sabin climbs the ropes, Ciampa chops him and climbs up with him. Ciampa is pushed down and Ciampa grabs his knee. Sabin gets off the top rope and Candice LeRae guillotine's Sabin. Ciampa hits a knee and gets the win.

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to Fraxiom. Nathan Frazer says it's been a wild ride and it's the biggest night of their lives. Axiom tells Frazer to not lose sight and they've been dreaming of this.

Damian Priest's music hits and Priest and Drew McIntyre come battling out from the entrance. Joe Tessitore is bothered we didn't even get an intro and that they came out fighting. Officials run out to break them up. Priest gets on the mic and asks where McIntyre is going. Priest breaks through security and starts fighting McIntyre again. They're broken up again.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa is with JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu comes by and Sikoa tells him they have a big match. Fatu wants to talk to Sikoa in private but Sikoa says to talk in front on Mateo. Fatu says he doesn't trust or like Mateo and isn't liking what Sikoa is doing. He tells Sikoa that Mateo isn't his blood or his family. Mateo glares at Fatu and Sikoa stops them from going at each other. Sikoa tells Fatu he will never leave the family like Jimmy Uso did. Sikoa goes to say Fatu's catchphrase and Fatu stops him and tells him he will see them out there.

Charlotte Flair walks backstage and Alexa Bliss is talking to her doll and says that's why you need friends. She tells Flair she'll see her at Money in the Bank and then says sorry because Flair didn't qualify.

Match 3: The Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven) w/Chelsea Green -vs- Michin & B-Fab

B-Fab and Niven go at it. Fyre is tagged in and B-Fab is double teamed and slammed down. Niven knocks Michin off the apron and senton's onto B-Fab. Fyre covers B-Fab for a near fall and then kicks her in the corner. Niven is tagged in and she stomps on B-Fab too. They go back and forth tagging in and out and stomping on B-Fab. Fyre kicks B-Fab and then tags Niven. Niven locks B-Fab in a sleeperhold and B-Fab punches Niven to break the hold. Niven slams down B-Fab and covers her for two. Niven now punches B-Fab over and over again. B-Fab tries to tag Michin but Niven doesn't let her. B-Fab kicks Niven down and Michin is tagged in as is Fyre. Michin takes down both Niven and Fyre and then drop kicks Fyre. Michin takes down Fyre with a headscissor and the slams down both Niven and Fyre. Green gets on the apron to distract Michin but Vega pulls down Green and kicks her. B-Fab clotheslines Niven off the apron and in the ring Fyre tries to pin Michin. Michin tags B-Fab and hits Eat Defeat, B-Fab hits a the FabuLoss Neckbreaker to get the win.

Winners: B-Fab & Michin

Vega celebrates with Michin and B-Fab as they make their way to the back.

Byron Saxton talks to The Street Profits. The Profits says this isn't a small match and they'll dismantle Fraxiom. Solo Sikoa comes by with JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu and the interview stops and the trio come out to the ring.

Santos Escobar is with Angel and Berto somewhere outside of the arena. Escobar says they're capable of so much more. Escobar says on June 7th at Worlds Collide, they'll come together and show the world they're the best. He says this is a unique opportunity and it'll be in front of their people. Angel and Escobar get up to cheers and Berto stays seated. Escobar tells Berto to trust him, Berto gets up and drinks without cheersing and leaves. Escobar tells Angel to let him go and that he will see the big picture.

Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix are backstage hyping each other up before they come out for their match.

Match 4: Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa -vs- Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso

We get the bell and Uso starts the bout with Fatu. Both Uso and Fatu look at each other from across the ring. Sikoa starts babbling something to Uso and Uso gets his head back in the game and goes to square off with Fatu. Mateo tags himself him and he and Fatu stare at each other. Uso starts with chops to Mateo and Mateo takes down Uso with a shoulder check. Mateo stomps on Uso in the corner and Fatu tags himself in and the two stare at each other again. Uso kicks Fatu and tags in Fenix. Fenix and Uso double team Fatu sending him out of the ring. Mateo comes in and is sent out as well. Fenix hits a corkscrew plancha on Mateo and Fatu and we cut to commercial

Back from commercial break, Uso is getting double teamed in the corner. Fatu slams his shoulder into Uso in the corner and then chops him. Mateo tags in and Mateo puts Uso in a waist lock. Uso elbows out of the hold but Mateo connects with a forearm and then hits a moonsaults onto Uso. Fatu is tagged in and he slams into Uso in the corner. Fatu headbutts Uso and hits a Senton on Uso. Sikoa tells Uso he still loves him and asks him to join them. Fatu comes over and chokes Uso on the bottom rope and then slams into Uso in the corner with his hip attack. Fatu and Mateo keep glaring at each other. Mateo is tagged in and he hits Uso stopping him from tagging out. Uso is placed on the top turnbuckle and tries for a back suplex but Uso stops it. Uso elbows Mateo off the top rope and Uso hits a Whisper in the Wind on Mateo. Uso and Mateo tags out, Fenix runs in and starts punching Fatu. Fenix kicks down Fatu. Fenix hits Adios Amigos on Mateo and hits a hurricanrana on Fatu. Fenix hits a PoisonRana on Fatu and covers for a near fall. Fenix punches Fatu and Fatu headbutts Fenix and slams him down with a Popup Samoan Drop. Fatu misses a hip attack and Mateo tags himself in. Mateo tries to suplex Fenix and Fenix lands on his feet and tags Uso. Uso hits a crossbody on Mateo and covers him but Fatu breaks the pin. Fenix missile dropkicks Fatu sending him out of the ring. Fenix tries to suicide dive on Fatu but Fatu catches him and throws him into the announce desk. In the ring, Uso spears Mateo and climbs the ropes. Sikoa gets on the apron and distracts Uso. Uso misses his splash and Mateo gives him a Tour of the Islands and gets the win.

Winners: Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo

After the match, Sikoa raises both Mateo's and Fatu's hands and they continue to glare at each other.

Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight. Knight says Sikoa has a front row seat to see him win Money in the Bank. Knight says the odds are always against him and he's still the Mega Star. He says he's going to go through Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura tonight He then kicks Saxton out of his locker room.

R-Truth is making his way out to the ring, he salutes at a cartoon Cena mural we go to commercial.

We come back from a commercial break and R-Truth comes out to the ring. R-Truth is telling us what's up... he says everyone asks him how he's going to handle fighting his childhood hero tomorrow night. He says he isn't fighting his hero, and that the man who attacked him and who he's facing tomorrow he no longer recognizes. He says he tries to figure out what went wrong and how he could have prevented this. It was then he realized it was about power. He says the more power Cena got the more disconnected he became. He said he blamed himself and thought he upset Cena and then he started talking to others and others saw the same thing in Cena. Cena isolated himself with power. He compares Cena to Gollum and says Cena's ego is out of control. He says he doesn't like who Cena has become and says he doesn't think Cena is happy. He says Cena is greatest of all time and he's going to try his hardest to bring Cena back and won't allow Cena to take his joy from him. He says if Cena wants to ruin wrestling, he's here to save wrestling so he has to save Cena. He says he will beat Hustle, Loyalty and Respect into him and if Cena wins, they riot.

Match 5 - Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Aleister Black -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- LA Knight

At the bell, Nakamura attacks Knight and then goes after Black. Nakamura gets double teamed and tossed out of the ring. Black and Knight lock up and Knight takes down Black. Black kicks Knight and Knight takes down Black with a jumping neckbreaker and then stomps on Knight. Nakamura runs in and trips Knight and sends him out of the ring. Black and Nakamura trade kicks and Black hits a pump knee on Nakamura. Black gets intercepted on the top rope and Knight suplexes Black and then Nakamura kicks Knight and we go to break.

Back from break and Nakamura has Black in a headlock in the ring. Black powers out and takes down Nakamura and kicks him in the face. Black moonsaults onto Nakamura and covers for the win but Knight breaks the pin. Knight goes for BFT and is countered. Black goes for Black mass and it's countered. Knight slams down Black and covers and Nakamura breaks the pin. Nakamura slams Knight into the steel steps and gets back in the ring with Black. Black and Nakamura punch and kick eachother. Black is swung into the corner and he takes down Nakamura and Knight runs in and slams into Black and tosses Nakamura out of the ring. Black knees Knight in the face sending him out of the ring. Black hits a moonsault onto both Nakamura and Knight. Knight throws Black back in the ring and Black runs the ropes and flips onto Knight crashing outside the ring. Knight dodges a springboard moonsault from Black and connects with an elbow on Black. Nakamura runs in and takes out Knight and Knight who breaks the pin by grabbing the ropes. Nakamura slams down Black and runs into Black Mass by Black. Knight throws Black out of the ring and covers Nakamura for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Carmelo Hayes is with The Miz backstage. The Miz tells Hayes to listen to him and he would have beaten Black too. The Miz tells Hayes that he gave up his spot and that's why Hayes has an opportunity in The Money in the Bank Qualifier. The Miz tells Hayes why MitB is important.

Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu walk backstage. Nick Aldis tells them it's the final qualifier match next week and that Fatu is in it. Sikoa looks disappointed and then says he's excited because they'll both be in the match. Fatu tells Sikoa he loves him and leaves.

Match 6 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits(c) (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) -vs- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

We get the bell, Axiom and Dawkins lock up and break the grapple and go it again. Axiom flips around but is grounded by Dawkins. Dawkins goes for Axiom's left arm and locks him in a hold. Frazer tags in and Dawkins is double teamed and Frazer gets him in a headlock. Frazer dodges Dawkins but Dawkins takes down Frazer with a shoulder check and covers Frazer for a two count. Ford is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed then covered for a near fall. Dawkins is tagged back in and Frazer is double teamed some more. Frazer punches Dawkins but is knocked back down. Frazer tries to tag out but Dawkins doesn't let him. Frazer is driven into the corner and then kicks down Dawkins and tags Axiom. Dawkins is double teamed and Ford runs in and he gets knocked out of the ring too. Frazer suicide dives onto Ford and Axiom dives out onto Dawkins. Frazer runs back in and hits a swanton on The Street Profits and Axiom follows suit and moonsaults onto The Profits and we cut to commercial break.

Back to our Main Event, Dawkins has Axiom on the mat and then punches Axiom. Axiom fires back with some punches of his own but runs into a flapjack by Dawkins. Dawkins locks Axiom in a camel clutch headlock and Axiom punches out of it but Dawkins slaps him back in a headlock. Axiom stuns Dawkins and tries to tag out but is slammed into the opposite side of the ring. Ford is tagged in and he slams into Axiom in the corner and then tags Dawkins. Dawkins splashes Axiom and covers for a two count. Axiom chops Dawkins and Dawkins runs into a kick by Axiom and then a DDT. Both men are laid out and Axiom is trying to tag out. Frazer and Ford are tagged in. Frazer takes down Ford with a drop kick and then a slingblade. Frazer hits a shooting star press on Ford and covers for a near fall. Frazer kicks Ford and dodges Dawkins and hits a missile drop kick on Ford and covers for a two count. Dawkins is tagged in and Frazer punches both Ford and Dawkins. The Profits double team Frazer and cover him for a near fall and we go to another break

With just minutes left, we are back on SmackDown - Ford has Axiom laying on the mat and shuffles around Axiom. Ford kicks Axiom down and suplexes Axiom and covers for two. Ford connects with a solid kick on Axiom and chops him. Axiom chops Ford back and they trade punches and chops. Axiom kicks down Ford and places him in a rear naked choke hold. Dawkins tries to interfere, Frazer hits a Guillotine choke hold on Dawkins. Dawkins throws Frazer onto Axiom and Ford breaking the hold. Dawkins rolls out of the ring, Frazer is tagged in. Ford is kicked in the face as he sits on the top turnbuckle. Frazer climbs the ropes and tries to superplex Ford. Frazer is knocked down and he runs back up the turnbuckle. Axiom tags in, Frazer runs back up and superplexes Ford. Ford is Golden Ratio'd and Ford is covered for two. Frazer goes for a suicide dive on Dawkins but Dawkins punches Frazer and throws him into the Steel Steps. Ford is tagged in and they hit their electric chair brainbuster and covers Axiom and Frazer breaks the pin. Dawkins knocks Frazer out of the ring and climbs the ropes. Axiom kicks Dawkins on the top rope, Frazer tags in, Axiom hits a Spanish Fly on Dawkins, Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and covers Dawkins. Ford breaks the pin but is caught by a dropkick by Axiom laying out all four men. Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa and Candice LeRae run out and Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley run out and they all start fighting. Ford flips onto DIY and MCMG. Dawkins spinebusters Frazer in the ring and goes to tag Ford but he's laid out. Ford is tagged in and goes to do a Frog Splash and the lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks are in the ring. Dexter Lumis attacks Ford causing for the bell.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

After the match, The Wyatt Sicks attack The Street Profits and Fraxiom. Nikki Cross takes out Candice LeRae. Johnny Gargano gets smoked by Sister Abigail and the Wyatt Sicks pose in the ring with a little birthday cake as it's Bray Wyatt's birthday today and the show goes off the air.