Triple H Confirms 2026 Money in the Bank for New Orleans

WWE is shaking up its 2026 event calendar, with Triple H confirming a major change in plans. In a video shared on social media, the company’s Chief Content Officer announced that the Money in the Bank premium live event will take place in New Orleans on August 29, 2026. He also hinted that WrestleMania would eventually return to the city, though no specific date was given.

Triple H closed the announcement by expressing gratitude to local and state officials for their ongoing partnership as WWE continues to grow its live event offerings.

However, the news follows a notable shift. The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation revealed to Wrestlenomics that WWE informed them WrestleMania 42 will no longer be held at the Caesars Superdome on April 11 and 12, 2026. The frontrunner to host the event is now Las Vegas, which would make it the second straight year the city hosts WWE’s biggest annual spectacle.

“After the success of this year’s event, the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year’s event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans,” an unnamed industry official told NOLA.com’s Anthony Mcauley.

This marks the latest date on record for a Money in the Bank event, which has traditionally been held earlier in the year, typically in the spring or early summer months.