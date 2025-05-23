Paul Wight Confirms He Is Still Signed With AEW

Paul Wight has shut down rumors questioning his status with AEW, assuring fans that he is still signed with the company and remains fully satisfied with his role.

Since arriving in AEW back in 2021, Wight has worn many hats, serving as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, stepping into the ring for select matches, and also contributing behind the scenes in Ring of Honor. His relatively low profile on recent broadcasts had fueled speculation about his current involvement.

Speaking with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Wight clarified, “I am still with AEW. I’m still very happy with AEW, very happy with Tony Khan and what he’s doing.” He acknowledged online criticism but focused on the positives of his AEW experience.

“I appreciate Tony and the way he treats his talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves,” Wight added.

He praised AEW’s hands-off creative process, noting, “It’s not a cookie-cutter process in AEW; they’re not saying, ‘This is your ring entrance. This is how you pose. This is what you wear.’ AEW is very grassroots, authentic. For me at this stage of the game, I appreciate that.”