Omos Eager for WWE Return: "Just Ready to Dominate"

Omos has made it clear he is eager to return to WWE television and intends to make a powerful impact when he does. The towering Superstar has not been seen in a WWE ring since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown during WrestleMania 40 weekend in April 2024.

After that outing, Omos expanded his horizons by traveling to Japan, where he found success alongside Jack Morris. The two captured the GHC Tag Team Championships in Pro Wrestling NOAH, showcasing Omos’s versatility beyond the WWE landscape.

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, Omos caught up with WhatCulture’s Adam Wilbourn to discuss his current situation. Reflecting on his WWE hiatus, he shared, “Just waiting. Had fun in Japan and just, patiently waiting.”

Omos emphasized his passion for wrestling and his eagerness to return to the squared circle. “I cannot wait to get back in there. I cannot wait to get back in the ring,” he said with conviction.

His focus is singular as he eyes a comeback. “To be honest, man, I’m just ready to dominate. I’m just ready to come out and dominate this ring again, man,” Omos declared. “There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being in the wrestling ring. So whenever that happens, I am just ready and excited to get back in there.”