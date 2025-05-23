×
The Rock Secures Major Retail Deal with Walmart for PapaTui

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2025
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to expand his brand empire with another high-profile retail deal, this time with Walmart.

The WWE icon and global entertainer announced via social media that his men’s care brand, PapaTui, is now available in Walmart stores across the United States. In his post, The Rock shared his excitement about the new collaboration, giving credit to those supporting the launch in stores.

“Big news – we’re officially kicking off our @PapaTui_ X emoji @Walmart partnership Rocketship emoji

Our award winning PapaTui men’s care line is available now in Walmart stores nationwide! American flag emoji

Big shout to our hard workin’ Walmart associates aka our “Papa Fam” who keeps those shelves restocked Soap emoji Lotion emoji Fist bump emoji

Love seeing y’all enjoy your PapaTui – we all get one skin, so we gotta take care of it.

Look. Feel. Smell. Incredible.

Swing by your local Walmart or hit up https://Walmart.com now.

PapaTui X Walmart #TakeBetterCare #Walmart #PapaTui,” The Rock said in a post.

 

