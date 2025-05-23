WWE Expands Influence in Mexico Through AAA Partnership

WWE is making bold moves in Mexico, as new reports suggest its ongoing collaboration with AAA is beginning to reshape the local wrestling landscape. According to Fightful, WWE’s involvement has escalated with talent scouts, including Jeremy Borash, being sent to recent AAA tapings to evaluate the company’s structure and performance.

The move has already caused internal shifts within AAA, with one source noting that “a couple of top people in AAA have already felt some tides shift and have been ‘knocked down a few pegs of power.’” While several AAA wrestlers, especially those without formal contracts, remain uncertain about their future roles, WWE appears focused on laying groundwork for deeper integration.

El Hijo Del Vikingo is expected to play a prominent role in this evolving partnership. His upcoming AAA Mega Championship defense against Alberto Del Rio, scheduled just before the rumored WWE Worlds Collide event, has raised eyebrows. One insider commented, “Even if they keep Del Rio in the company, that belt is almost surely coming off of him.” Sources suggest Vikingo is being positioned as a centerpiece of this cross-promotional effort.

Additionally, AEW talent are now reportedly barred from appearing in AAA, signaling a firm shift in alliance. Meanwhile, PWInsider has confirmed that TNA will be contributing talent to the anticipated WWE Worlds Collide show. The event is being shaped as a multi-brand showcase featuring stars from WWE, NXT, AAA, and TNA, inspired by the “Forbidden Door” concept.