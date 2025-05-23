Backstage Update on WWE “LFG” Future on A&E Revealed

WWE’s reality competition series “LFG” is making its return to A&E, with Season 2 set to premiere on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The new season promises a fresh wave of competition and familiar faces as the show continues to evolve under an expanded production plan.

As noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, WWE is reportedly operating under a new agreement that will see two seasons of “LFG” produced annually over the next few years.

Season 2 will feature a blend of returning contestants from Season 1 who did not take home the win, alongside new competitors aiming to break into WWE. The coaching lineup sees the return of The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bully Ray, while Michelle McCool joins the panel as a new coach, replacing Mickie James, a decision said to have been made by The Undertaker himself.

Filming is already underway, with matches being taped every Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming season. With production already moving at full speed, fans can expect a tightly structured, action-packed series when “LFG” returns to screens this June.