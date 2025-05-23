WWE Plans to Make Las Vegas a Regular WrestleMania Destination

WWE’s long-term WrestleMania strategy is shifting, with Las Vegas now positioned as a regular host city for the company’s biggest annual event. WrestleMania 42, originally announced for New Orleans in 2026, is being moved, per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer.

This pivot reflects both financial success and executive preference. Meltzer noted that WrestleMania in Las Vegas generated significantly more revenue than what WWE anticipated from New Orleans. Additionally, the location appeals to TKO Group Holdings executives, several of whom, including WWE President Nick Khan, are based in Las Vegas.

While not an annual lock, Las Vegas is now part of WWE’s regular WrestleMania rotation. The Observer described the city’s desire to land a major sports event each year, with WrestleMania now in the mix alongside the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and College Football Playoff.

As for New Orleans, the city remains in WWE’s future plans. Officials there held talks with WWE leading up to the decision to move WrestleMania 42 and have secured the 2026 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event instead. “We’ve worked with them for the last several days to try and identify some future dates and future events to bring to the city,” said Walt Leger of New Orleans & Company.

Leger also pointed to TKO’s internal restructuring as a key factor, explaining that a new Live Event Strategy team, led by longtime UFC executive Peter Dropick, is now overseeing WrestleMania planning.

TKO and New Orleans are reportedly negotiating a multi-year, multi-event agreement, which includes UFC 318 in July 2025, Money in the Bank 2026, and a future WrestleMania event.