WWE WrestleMania 42 Update: Vegas Likely to Host Again Following 2025 Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
WWE has yet to officially confirm the location of WrestleMania 42, but a new report suggests the event could be heading back to Las Vegas.

This update follows the news that WrestleMania 42 will no longer be held in New Orleans, despite earlier announcements. On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that WWE had pulled the event from the city.

According to a report from NOLA.com, Las Vegas, home to this year’s WrestleMania 41, is now the expected host for next year’s Showcase of the Immortals. The outlet cited an unnamed industry source who indicated that WWE’s new leadership made the decision following the strong reception to this year’s event in Vegas.

“After the success of this year's event, the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year's event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans,” the source reportedly stated.

WrestleMania 42 had been scheduled to take place on April 11 and 12 at the Caesars Superdome.

We will keep you updated.

