WWE Talent Reportedly Surprised Over WrestleMania 42 Location Change

The sudden decision to move WrestleMania 42 away from New Orleans has caused confusion not only among fans but within the company itself.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE staff and talent were blindsided by the announcement. One source remarked that the timing felt especially unusual, referencing how WrestleMania 41 was not officially revealed until May 2024. With no formal confirmation yet for WrestleMania 42’s new host city, this is now one of the latest announcements in recent years.

Despite the uncertainty, most talent are reportedly unconcerned. Since WWE generally manages accommodations and travel for the roster, several wrestlers admitted they had not even begun thinking about next year’s event. "They haven’t heard where it will be yet," the report explained, adding that many had no plans in motion regarding the show.

The fallout, however, extends beyond WWE. WrestleCon is believed to have already locked in a venue deal in New Orleans, and while other independent promoters had not finalized their bookings, many were well into planning, some beginning that process a year or more in advance.

The delay in revealing WrestleMania’s new location appears to align with WWE’s evolving event strategy under its current leadership. The company is said to be more flexible with scheduling and announcements if it allows for greater financial upside. WWE is also reportedly willing to withhold location details until deals are finalized and deemed most beneficial to business.

