WWE WrestleMania 2026 Pulled from New Orleans, Future Host City Unconfirmed

WWE plans for WrestleMania 2026 have shifted, and New Orleans will no longer play host to the annual spectacle despite a public announcement made earlier this year. The news came via a statement issued to Wrestlenomics on Thursday by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

The foundation confirmed that while New Orleans was originally set to hold WrestleMania 42 in 2026, an announcement made during a SmackDown segment featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in February, the event will instead be rescheduled for an unspecified future date. The new host city for WrestleMania 2026 has yet to be revealed.

Although WrestleMania will no longer take place in New Orleans that year, the city will still welcome a major WWE event. WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is now slated for New Orleans in 2026, replacing WrestleMania in the city’s event calendar.

This change aligns with a broader strategic agreement being developed between local organizers and TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both WWE and UFC. The evolving partnership also includes UFC 318, which is officially set to take place on July 19, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center.

A date for Money in the Bank 2026 has not yet been confirmed, but the event traditionally takes place in either June or July.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership,” the foundation stated. “This will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money in the Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

The statement, described as a joint message from both the foundation and WWE, did not provide a reason for the scheduling change. WWE has not yet publicly commented on the matter, nor confirmed the update. This story will be updated should a response be issued.

New Orleans & Company, mentioned in the release, is the city’s tourism marketing organization.

The specific reasons behind the apparent venue switch remain unknown at this time.

Several WWE employees have confirmed that WrestleMania is being relocated from New Orleans, so if you believe the news is false, that should clarify things.



While money wouldn't be a concern, I don't see #WrestleMania 42 taking place in Saudi Arabia. However, never say never,… pic.twitter.com/dWa36Vly3W , Andrew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) May 22, 2025

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member